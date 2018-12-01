Technology Gifts to Buy for 2019

Once again, the choice of tech gifts is abounding as we head into the 2018 holiday shopping season.

Technology seems to be built into every common household device in one form or another. Gifts to help make a house “smarter” are a favorite. It starts at the entry way as the video doorbell allows one to view and respond to whoever is looking for their attention by connecting to a smart phone whether at home or in another state.

If someone can’t remember whether the front door is locked, or the garage door was closed, there are devices to allow the checking at anytime. Adding color ambiance is no longer just for restaurants or airplanes but available for the home with smart LED light bulbs. These too can be controlled from a smart device. Televisions have become smarter providing the ability to control streaming of video and programming from one device. Who wouldn’t want a gift that reduces the number of remote controls down to one? There are smart ways of cleaning as well.

Robotic vacuums have been available for years but now they are controllable from a phone app and allow the checking of progress at any time. Change cleaning schedules and methods for different types of flooring with a simple click. Know a pet owner who gets concerned about the house being too hot or cold for their favorite animal while at work? A smart remote controllable thermostat will allow them to check the temperature of the house and adjust accordingly. And if they would like to see what their pets are up to while on their own, remote cameras allow them to watch or record activity during the day.

Someone concerned about flooding due to heavy rain or cold weather will appreciate a Wi-Fi connected water sensor. This device provides notification should a pipe break due to a freeze or malfunction or if the rain somehow made it into the house.

For the oral health conscious, a Bluetooth connected toothbrush will provide real time information on their brushing activity as proof to the dentist. While at home, carrying a phone everywhere is not practical so give the gift of an Echo, Alexa or other controller to provide voice activated control for most of these smart devices. It will be appreciated.

Ted Saul is a business coach that assists with Business Plans and Project Management. He holds a master certificate in project management and has earned his MBA from Regis University. Ted can be reached on LinkedIn, TedS787 on Twitter or emailing Ted@tsaul.com.