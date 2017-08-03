The SW Riverside County Bar Association Announces its 2nd Annual Scholarship Program

The Southwest Riverside County Bar Association will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship to a student aspiring to become an Attorney. There will also be a second place prize of $500.

Applicants for the Scholarship should meet the following criteria:

Must reside in Southwest Riverside County (Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee, Wildomar, Canyon Lake or Lake Elsinore) Must meet one of the following criteria and must be able to provide proof. Students who are registered to attend law school (in-state or out-of-state)

Students who are currently attending law school (in-state or out-of-state)

Students who have registered for the California Bar Examination

Must complete a Scholarship Application

Must submit the following written essays (1000-word maximum)

A personal statement describing what drives you to practice law and how you intend on giving back to your community.

A persuasive (advocacy) essay which answers one of the following two questions:

Should college be free? Should the drinking age be lowered to 18?

For more information and to obtain a copy of the Scholarship Application, visit www.swrbar.org

Deadline and submission for applications to be considered:

Complete application packages must be received by October 15th, 2017

Prior applicants, but not prior winners may apply.

Application packages should be mailed to: Scholarship Committee, c/o Southwest Riverside County Bar Association, P.O. Box 1775, Temecula, CA 92592-1775.