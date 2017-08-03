The SW Riverside County Bar Association Announces its 2nd Annual Scholarship Program

The Southwest Riverside County Bar Association will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship to a student aspiring to become an Attorney. There will also be a second place prize of $500.
Applicants for the Scholarship should meet the following criteria:
- Must reside in Southwest Riverside County (Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee, Wildomar, Canyon Lake or Lake Elsinore)
- Must meet one of the following criteria and must be able to provide proof.
Students who are registered to attend law school (in-state or out-of-state)
Students who are currently attending law school (in-state or out-of-state)
Students who have registered for the California Bar Examination
Must complete a Scholarship Application
Must submit the following written essays (1000-word maximum)
A personal statement describing what drives you to practice law and how you intend on giving back to your community.
A persuasive (advocacy) essay which answers one of the following two questions:
Should college be free? Should the drinking age be lowered to 18?
For more information and to obtain a copy of the Scholarship Application, visit www.swrbar.org
Deadline and submission for applications to be considered:
Complete application packages must be received by October 15th, 2017
Prior applicants, but not prior winners may apply.
Application packages should be mailed to: Scholarship Committee, c/o Southwest Riverside County Bar Association, P.O. Box 1775, Temecula, CA 92592-1775.