Temecula Valley Hospital Designated an Aetna Institute of Quality® Cardiac Care Facility for Cardiac Medical Intervention and Cardiac Rhythm Programs

Temecula Valley Hospital has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality® Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatment-including Cardiac Medical Intervention and Cardiac Rhythm programs.

Aetna makes information about the quality and cost of health care services available to its members to help them make informed decisions about their health care needs. In line with this goal, Aetna recognizes hospitals and facilities in its network that offer specialized clinical services for certain health conditions. Facilities are selected for consistently delivering evidence-based, safe care.

“We are thrilled with this wonderful achievement,” said Darlene Wetton, Chief Executive Officer of Temecula Valley Hospital.

“With our recent expansion, TVH will now offer additional services to our patients needing cardiac care. Two new cardiac catheterization labs have been added. One is designed specifically as an Electrophysiology Lab for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation and the placement of cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and implantable cardiac defibrillators. We want our community to know that we are committed to patient safety and exceptional quality for cardiac care and in everything we do at Temecula Valley Hospital.”

About Temecula Valley Hospital – Temecula Valley Hospital brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care featuring ER Reserve; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; and general and surgical specialties. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by The Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and 4 consecutive “A” Grades for Patient Safety in Spring 2018, Fall 2017, Spring 2017 and Fall 2016. The hospital also recently received a 4 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating and the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017. For more information, visit www.temeculavalleyhospital.com

