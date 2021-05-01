Turf Replacement Rebates Available for EVMWD Customers

Customers can convert high-maintenance turf to a water-wise, sustainable Landscape.

Elsinore Municipal Valley Water District’s (EVMWD) customers are eligible to apply for the District’s turf replacement rebate. The program provides customers with a rebate for removing turf grass, which requires more water and maintenance than water-wise landscapes.

“There are so many attractive, water-wise landscaping options to replace turf with,” said Water Use Efficiency Specialist Haley Munson. “These landscape alternatives require less maintenance and water than grass, and they also help our customers save when it comes to their water bills.”

Removing turf grass is one of the most water-wise choices customers can make to reduce their outdoor water use and associated costs.

The turf replacement program uses a multi-pronged approach to maximize water savings through combining turf removal, irrigation modification and rainwater retention or filtration to support reuse or soil absorption of rainwater.

About the Turf Replacement Rebate Programs:

Visit www.evmwd.com/conservation for full details and to fill out an application.

Rebates are $2.25 per square foot for up to 5,000 square feet.

Synthetic turf is not an approved conversion option.

Customer projects must include three plants per 100 square feet of area transform, a stormwater retention feature, only permeable hardscape, and replacement or modification of overhead spray sprinklers.

Customers will be contacted once application is approved.

Funds are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are no longer available.

In addition to the turf replacement rebate program, EVMWD offers its customers several other rebates to help them maximize water savings, including rebates for sprinkler nozzles, weather-based irrigation controllers, toilets, rain barrels, washers and more.

This program is funded in partnership with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. EVMWD is a subagency of Western Municipal Water District – a member agency of California’s largest water wholesaler, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

EVMWD provides service to more than 140,000 water, wastewater, and agricultural customers in a 96-square mile service area in western Riverside County.

For more information, contact EVMWD’s Water Use Efficiency Specialist Haley Munson at (951) 674-3146, ext. 8247, or hmunson@evmwd.net.