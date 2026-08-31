A Fairway to a Safer Future

There is a moment in nearly every crisis when someone decides to ask for help.
For a person experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, or another form of violence, that decision may come after weeks, months, or even years of uncertainty. Making the call or walking through the door takes courage. What happens next matters.
That is where SAFE Family Justice Centers comes in. Since 1998, SAFE FJC has worked to make sure victims and families in our region do not have to navigate crisis alone. The Family Justice Center model brings agencies and services together so that someone seeking safety isn’t handed a list of phone numbers and expected to figure out a complicated system on their own. Instead, advocacy, law enforcement, legal resources, counseling, safety planning, and other supports can be coordinated around the needs of the individual and family.
It sounds simple. It isn’t.
It takes strong relationships between agencies, people willing to work across organizational lines, and a community which believes that helping a family find safety is a shared responsibility.
Our local business community has always been an important part of that equation. Businesses strengthen this region not only through the jobs they create, but through the causes they choose to stand behind. When local leaders invest in organizations like SAFE, they help ensure that when someone finally reaches out, there is someone ready to answer.
This fall, there is an easy, and enjoyable, way to be part of that work.
Swing for SAFE: Charity Golf Classic brings businesses, community partners, and friends together for a day of golf in support of SAFE Family Justice Centers. Register a foursome, sponsor the tournament, invite a client or colleague, and spend a day on the course knowing that your participation supports something much bigger.
Because the most important thing we can do when someone asks for help is to make sure that help is there.
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