Temecula Valley is full of businesses that are too big to be small and too small to be big — past bootstrapping, not yet swimming in big-company resources. Mike Richardson calls them “Big Small” companies and corporations. What makes the middle hard isn’t size, it’s isolation: real revenue, real payroll, real people counting on you, and rarely a peer down the hall who has solved the problem in front of you. For years the answer was a drive to San Diego, Orange County, or Los Angeles to find a room of peers. Not anymore.
CXO Exchange Temecula Valley exists so that nobody has to make that drive. It is a peer-powered eco-system of leadership for the CEOs, C-suite executives, and senior leaders of the valley’s mid-market companies, convened right here. Its inaugural CEO & C-Suite Summit was held in November 2025; the second follows on November 17, 2026.
It is hosted by Mike Richardson, members of his REF CEO Peer Forum, and a coalition of host organizations and sponsors. By peers, with peers, for peers. New this year are HRX, the Temecula Valley HR Executive Exchange, and NPX, the Nonprofit Executive Exchange.
Scan the QR code to find out more.
From Oil Rigs to Serial CEO to Community Convener. Mike Richardson has a passion for the power of peers. For 25 years he has coached and facilitated CEOs, C-suite executives, and senior leaders in peer forums and communities, now with REF Global (formerly Renaissance Executive Forums), in 20 countries. He was previously a serial CEO of high-technology companies, ran the aerospace division of British public company Spirent PLC, and began as a petroleum engineer on oil and gas rigs for Shell International. He has helped thousands of mid-market leaders tap the collective intelligence of peers. On becoming a Temecula resident, he set out to fill that void here in Temecula Valley.
- A Leadership Eco-System for Temecula Valley’s “Big Small” Companies - October 1, 2026