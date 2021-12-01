JDS Creative Academy Winter Showcase Wraps up 2021 with Grease

When you think about the creative arts, what comes to mind? Perhaps musical theatre, fashion design, or scriptwriting? These are all essential components of the arts – no role in the production of a creative performance is too small. JDS Creative Academy, a Temecula based non-profit organization, prides itself on being a staple in creative-arts education.

One of JDS Creative Academy’s fundamental creative arts programs is musical theatre. The class has been working on a production of Grease since September and they will be doing two live-theatre performances in December at the JDS Creative Academy Winter Showcase.

As 2021 wraps up, all the fall classes culminate into the Winter Showcase which includes not only the production of Grease but also a fashion show from the fashion design class and scenes performed from the scripts written by the scriptwriting class.

The Winter Showcase will be a RSVP event taking place on Saturday, December 18 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 19 at 2 p.m. Door donations will be accepted and appreciated as they are used to fund scholarships in the creative arts to at-risk youth, foster youth and those with financial limitations. JDSCA also offers scholarships for advancement into higher education to graduating seniors moving on to pursue a future in the arts.

The #JDSFamily is already underway and excitedly preparing for the 2022 creative arts classes. There are a variety of classes offered at JDS Studios: youth, teen and adult acting programs; an age 10 and up musical theatre program, as well as fashion design, scriptwriting, backstage production and a specifically-designed video-production job-training program for adults with developmental disabilities.

JDS Creative Academy visual and performing arts programs work with K-12 traditional and charter school students. All classes and programs are led by trained professionals and meet VAPA California education requirements. Our creative performing arts programs are open to adults as well. Mark your calendar for these upcoming dates in January 2022: the teen and adult acting classes with JDS Actors Studio return Tuesday, January 4th at 5pm for ages 12-17 and Jan. 6th at 7pm for adults; on January 10th, JDS will kick off Little Actors Classes, ages 4-6, at 4 p.m., followed by Youth Acting for ages 7-11 at 5 p.m. Fashion design will begin again on Wednesday, January 26th and scriptwriting will start on Monday, January 31. Auditions for the Spring musical will take place on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 5 p.m.

COVID regulations have come with many changes and JDS Creative Academy was no exception to the necessary adjustments needed to protect ourselves and those around us. As the world slowly returned to doing enjoyable things, the JDS Family was excited to welcome program participants, youth, teen, and adult actors, script writers, fashion and backstage design students, and musical theatre Students back into the studio. The JDS classes serve as a safe place to pursue the arts, but also as a place to feel a sense of belonging and normalcy once again. The Fall 2021 classes were a huge success thanks to the students and staff for their dedication to safety regulations, the creative arts, and, most importantly, to working together.

The Winter Showcase will be a wonderful representation of all the hard work the #JDSFamily has put into creating a safe, collaborative and fun environment. We look forward to the community coming out and enjoying the JDS Creative Academy Winter Showcase with the production of Grease, a fashion show, and scenes written by the students of JDS Creative Academy and performed by JDS Actors. What better way to wrap up 2021 than by supporting the arts, seeing wonderful theatre, and enjoying creative ingenuity?

For information on enrollment opportunities visit www.jdscreativeacademy.org/programs. Make sure you RSVP for the Winter Showcase and Grease on the website as well. Call (951) 296-6715 for additional information.