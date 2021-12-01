There’s No Place Like Menifee for the Holidays!

The City of Menifee is kicking off the winter season with the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The festivities will take place on Saturday, December 4 at Mt. San Jacinto College located at 28237 La Piedra Rd., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include games, crafts for kids, a lighted wonderland with numerous photo opportunities, and snow for sliding! Entertainment for the evening will be provided by local community groups along with a special appearance from the big man himself, Santa! This event is FREE to the public and open for all ages. This year, the City is teaming up with the Menifee Valley Community Cupboard and Menifee Police Department to collect food and gift donations for Menifee families in need. For admission to the snow area, please bring either canned good items to be donated to the Menifee Valley Community Cupboard and/or an unwrapped gift to be donated to Santa’s Workshop. The first 500 guests will receive a free ornament.

Residents are invited to spread holiday cheer by signing up for Menifee’s Xtream Light Fight holiday house decorating contest sponsored by Mediacom. Entries will be accepted online beginning November 29 through December 13 with public voting taking place online through December 19. Residents who decorate their homes for the holidays will be mapped on the City’s Geographic Information System (GIS) to allow the community to visit and vote on their favorites. Winners will be announced and recognized on December 20 on the City’s website and social media accounts.

Save the date – Saturday, December 11, for the annual Breakfast with Santa event! Santa will be stopping by for a special appearance for Menifee residents to take photos and enjoy fun activities The event will be hosted at the Kay Ceniceros Senior Center – Palm Room located at 29995 Evans Rd. Each participant above the age of two is required to register as space is limited. The price per participant is $10 and registration is now open.

Those interested in a more personal meet and greet with Santa can register for Menifee’s Santa on Wheels program. This is a unique experience where Santa can be scheduled to stop at a private party, house, or gathering of your choosing for a 15-minute personalized visit! While Santa would love to visit all the children in Menifee, he is available on December 15 – 21, not including weekends. Santa on Wheels is only available for Menifee residents and registration in now open, in-person only, at the Community Services Department located at 29995 Evans Rd.

“The holiday season is a great time to come out and celebrate with one another,” said Community Services Director, Jonathan Nicks. “We are happy to bring back these events and bring joy to the Menifee community.”

For more information about the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Menifee’s Xtream Light Fight, Breakfast with Santa, Santa on Wheels, or to get involved in any future special events, please contact the Community Services Department at www.cityofmenifee.us/specialevents, email communityservices@cityofmenifee.us, or call (951) 723-3880, City of Menifee, 29844 Haun Road, Menifee, California 92586

