Wilson Creek Library Card Holders Can Check Out Vintage Wines

Wilson Creek Wines have always been a cut above and wine club members have enjoyed their own space and experience in the Upper Room Members’ Lounge. Now, all guests will have access to an exclusive library of vintage wines in the new “Library”.

The new Wilson Creek “Library” opens a whole new world of wine tasting with an elevated experience in a private, secluded space on the second floor. Through the years the winery has produced volumes of award-winning wines, many rated in the 90’s by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Now, more than two decades in, many of those vintage award winners are no longer available to the general public.

“Through the years we have retained a catalog of our best wines,” says Bill Wilson, founder and co-owner of Wilson Creek Winery. “These are rare wines that have been held in our cellar and are now being re-released on a limited basis. All are excellent wines that have been out of circulation, and we felt they should be shared.”

And shared they will be in an exclusive new addition to the winery simply called The Library. Guests with a Library Card will be able to enjoy an artfully decorated library featuring volumes of books on wine and viticulture and, of course, tasting flights of exclusive, vintage wines. Tastings at The Library will be guided by an expert with shared plates also available to indulge in. Guests can seclude themselves away from the crowd, skip the line and enjoy beautiful views of the vineyards during the elevated tasting.

Random pop-in visits from resident experts will be an extra special touch. Guests will be able to meet and discuss the winery and wines with: Mick Wilson, Certified Sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers as well as a Certified Specialist of Wine with the Society of Wine Educators, Bill Wilson, Owner and C.E.O., Gus Vizgirda, Winemaker and Greg Pennyroyal, Viticulturist.

“We want this to be a learning experience for our guests,” says Wilson. “In addition to the selection of vintage varietals, guests will be able to research their favorite wines and learn more about how each wine has evolved through the years and learn more about the vineyards they came from. Each and every wine at Wilson Creek has a story to tell and we’d like to share the stories that have built this winery.”

Reservations are recommended but space allowing, you can always ask to be included for the day!

For more information on future wine tasting events, or about Wilson Creek Wines and their availability, please contact Wilson Creek Winery or got to www.wilsoncreekwinery.com.

Wilson Creek Winery is a family-owned destination winery in the heart of Temecula Wine Country. Wilson Creek has won numerous awards over the years including. California Meetings and Events Magazine’s Best Winery (2009), San Diego’s Best–Union Tribune Best Winery (2010), Spirit Award for Family Business Entrepreneur nominee (Bill Wilson-2011), Inland Empire Magazine Blue Ribbon Winner for Winery and Vineyards (2010). Wilson Creek’s Petite Sarah was declared “Best Red in the Valley” in a blind tasting in 2016. It was also named Business of the Year by the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2010.