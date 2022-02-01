Breaking Into the Industry with JDS Actors Studio

2022 is kicking off strong at JDS Actors Studio! First, they were honored by the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce with a nomination for a Business of the Year award. Next they’re making some exciting announcements. The date is set for the 2022 industry showcase on February 16 and March 1 is the launch of Actors Studio Co-Founders’ Scott Strand and Diane Strand’s book: SHOW + BUSINESS Breaking Into the Industry as an Actor. You can definitely say excitement is in the air!

Acting students returned to the Actors Studio beginning January 4. All ages are welcome from three to senior-citizen. Mondays are youth nights with the Little Actors class, ages 3-6, 4-5 p.m., and youth acting for ages 7-11 at 5 p.m. The teen class, ages 12-18, meets on Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.; the adult class meets at 7 p.m. on Thursdays for high school graduates, ages 18 and up. The #JDSFamily welcomes and encourages all who are interested in carving a pathway in acting, gaining creative enrichment, or building public speaking and leadership skills to enroll in an acting class!

JDS Actors Studio provides life-changing pathway opportunities for those who enroll in their acting classes and industry workshops. The Actors Studio brings in agents, managers, casting directors and other industry professionals for their students to connect with. Not only do actors receive insider information, learn tips, techniques, and acquire skills, they are exposed to a working studio and can network with and perform for these industry professionals.

JDS Actors Studio will hold their Hollywood Industry Showcase on February 16 at 5 p.m., where actors have the chance to showcase their talent and hard work to SAG Franchised agents and managers. This five-class workshop provides industry-insider information along with the acting coaching to prepare a monologue and scene for the industry professionals at the Showcase.

Executive Producer Diane Strand and Master Acting Coach Scott Strand are always thinking of ways to provide more opportunities for the acting community, which has inspired them to write a book, sharing their knowledge beyond the doors of JDS Actors Studio. This highly anticipated book is what Diane refers to as the “industry-insider information of the industry showcase and an acting workshop all rolled together.” The book will consist of clear how-to tips on learning the craft of acting and breaking into the industry, along with so much more!

SHOW + BUSINESS Breaking Into the Industry as an Actor will be available for pre-order beginning February 15 and on sale beginning March 1. More information can be found on JDSActorsStudio.com. Helping actors reach for their dream by studying the craft of acting and learning the inside information is a subject that Scott and Diane hold close to their hearts and they are beyond excited to share their book with the public!

To find out more about Scott Strand, Diane Strand, their book SHOW + BUSINESS, Actors Studio acting classes, and many other #JDSFamily classes and programs including TV shows, live theatre and the nonprofit they founded in visual, performing and digital arts, go to www.jdscreativeacademy.org or call JDS Studios 951-296-6715.