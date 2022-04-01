Entertainment Industry Insiders Diane and Scott Strand Launch Their New Book

The Book “Show Business” Reveals Insider Information to Break into the Acting Industry

JDS Actors Studio co-founders, Diane and Scott Strand, launched their new book, Show Business, Breaking into the Industry as an Actor. The book gives readers industry-insider information on breaking into the acting business. The business break-in information are tips from the JDS Actors Studio Industry Workshop that the Strands host several times a year which has successfully launched over 100 mainstream careers. Diane Strand is a best-selling author on entrepreneurship.

You can purchase SHOW BUSINESS anywhere books are sold. Show Business takes into account the two sides of breaking into the entertainment industry. The show side, written by Scott Strand, gives readers real tools and exercises to be better actors and auditioners.

The business side, written by Diane Strand, explains what an agent expects, what managers are looking for, and how to prepare your resume and headshot. The Strands are ecstatic about the book launch and say, “This book has been in the works for many years, we want to be able to reach as many people as possible, to provide HOPE (Help One Person everyday) and make dreams come true. Our goal is to provide a roadmap for actors in a challenging subjective career, so they have the tools needed to thrive in this industry.”

About the Strands: The Strands have over 30 years of experience working in the entertainment industry and coaching actors. Scott Strand has been on the show side of the industry starring in commercials, television, theatre, and feature films, including Last Man Standing and HBO’s Tyson.

Diane Strand started as an actress and transitioned to the business side of the entertainment

industry working on A-List Shows like General Hospital and Friends and for companies such as Disney, Universal Studios, and Warner Brothers, Together, over the last 18 years, the Strands run their own multi award winning video production company, JDS Video and Media Productions Inc.

They have had over 1000 students over the past 12 years through JDS Actors Studio, and 8 years ago the two of them co-founded the nonprofit JDS Creative Academy which provides pathways in visual performing and digital arts for mainstream and special needs. The Strands believe the arts level the playing field and bring opportunities to all.

About the Book: Want to star in a Blockbuster? Be seen on TV? Commercials? Film? Or on stage in the theatre? If you’ve got the acting bug – and there’s no cure – it’s time to master the show and the business. If you’ve ever dreamed of on-stage stardom, this easy-to-navigate, must-have guidebook to all things show business will have you prepared, professional and ready to get paid to act.