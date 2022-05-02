City of Murrieta Brings Community Together for Multiple Events

Murrieta is known as the place for community, and this spring and summer the City has plenty of opportunities to connect, learn, remember, and celebrate. Mark your calendars and invite friends and family to join in at one of the City of Murrieta’s upcoming events.

Memorial Day Observance Ceremony | May 30 | 8:00 a.m. | Veterans Memorial |11 Town Square Park, Murrieta, CA 92562

Please join the City and esteemed speakers and guests as we remember lives lost while serving our nation.

Father’s Day Car Show | June 18 | 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | California Oaks Sports Park | 40600 California Oaks Rd, Murrieta, CA 92562

The classic Father’s Day Car Show is back. With vendors and a car competition, you don’t want to miss the fun!

31st Birthday Bash | June 25 | 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. | California Oaks Sports Park | 40600 California Oaks Rd, Murrieta, CA 92562

Join us for a day of fun celebrating the City of Murrieta’s 31st birthday. There will be live music, a firefighters hose down, vendors, and fireworks!

Summer Concerts in the Park | Saturdays in July | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Murrieta Town Square Park & Amphitheater |11 Town Square Park, Murrieta, CA 92562

Free admission to weekly concerts in the park in a great setting. Bring your chair or blanket and enjoy a variety of music with friends and family. Check the events website for the band lineup.

Summer Movies in the Park | Saturday evenings in August | Movies start at dusk | Murrieta Town Square Park & Amphitheater |11 Town Square Park, Murrieta, CA 92562

Free admission to weekly movies in the park in a fun, family-friendly setting. Bring your chair or blanket and enjoy a new movie each Saturday night. Check the events website for the movie lineup.

Want to ensure you don’t miss a thing? Residents and visitors should sign up for Murrieta’s monthly eNewsletter and email/text updates. Check out the City’s outreach webpage for more information on how to do both. For additional information on staying connected to the latest City news, email Connect@MurrietaCA.gov or call (951) 461-6009. For more information about City of Murrieta events taking place throughout the year, visit www.MurrietaCA.gov/events.

