JDS Creative Academy Celebrates the Visual and Performing Arts with Summer Camp and More

JDS Creative Academy (JDSCA), a local Temecula nonprofit organization, prides itself on providing a safe space for youth through adults, and mainstream to special needs, to experience the visual, digital, and performing arts. The community is familiar with JDSCA’s musical theater, fashion design and script writing classes, which take place in the spring and fall. But never skipping a beat, the #JDSFamily also offers a summer camp program!

This summer, ages 10 and up, are invited to enjoy the visual and performing arts camp at JDS Studios, June 13 to June 24. Through this creative camp, students will have the chance to create their own show via the backstage and performance script-to-stage summer program. By the end of the two weeks, campers will have learned costume, prop, and set-design skills, and will have also built, crewed, written and performed their own live-theater production in front of friends and family. Twenty spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, with scholarships available. To reserve your spot early, you can visit JDSCreativeAcademy.org or call (951) 296-6715.

JDSCA Co-Founders, Scott and Diane Strand, have long been involved in the arts. When they noticed a lack of visual and performing arts at their children’s school, they reached out to teach their own after-school acting program to bring that creative outlet into place. The program was a huge hit amongst students and parents, with inquiries about how to officially enroll their children in acting classes, leading to all the creative arts classes that now take place within JDS Studios.

Scott and Diane’s passion for the visual and performing arts inspired them to write their newest book, SHOW BUSINESS: Breaking into the Industry as an Actor. This best-selling book teaches aspiring actors the ins and outs of acting with clear how-to tips, acting exercises, and valuable insight into the entertainment industry. In celebration, the Strands will be doing a book signing on June 11 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Temecula Barnes & Noble!

For the #JDSFamily, the creative and visual arts are a celebration that brings the community together. Visit JDSCreativeAcademy.org to see more upcoming events, keep up with new opportunities, and get involved at JDS Studios.