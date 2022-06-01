City of Murrieta to Host 51st Annual Father’s Day Car Show

The City of Murrieta is excited to host its 51st annual Father’s Day Car Show Saturday, June 18, from 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the California Oaks Sports Park located at 40600 California Oaks Road in Murrieta.

The classic Father’s Day Car Show is a great way to celebrate dads, grandfathers, and all family father figures. Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual event that will include music, food vendors, a car competition, and family fun you don’t want to miss.

Interested in having your classic car in the show? Registration is now open by visiting the following website: tinyurl.com/fathersdaycarshow22. Participating vehicles may enter at 3 p.m. Show begins at 4 p.m. Pre-1980 and specialty vehicles will be judged if they are in place by 4:30 p.m. Pre-registration fee is $25 (event t-shirt included) Day of registration fee is $30 (no event t-shirt included).

