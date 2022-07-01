JDS Creative Academy Gets Ready to Kick off Fall Classes

When you think of pursuing the creative arts, what comes to mind? Maybe it’s perfecting your acting and singing abilities, writing the next award-winning script, or becoming the creative director behind costuming and makeup. What you may not have considered is that indulging in the creative arts helps to build character and self-confidence. From social communication and collaboration skills to leadership and public speaking skills, choosing to partake in the visual, performing, and digital arts is proven to be beneficial to personal growth. At JDS Studios there is an array of classes that JDS Creative Academy offers to fill a void that may be missing in youth, teen, and adult lives.

Every year, JDS Creative Academy (JDSCA) holds its seasonal visual, performing, and digital arts classes. Their scriptwriting, fashion design, musical theatre, acting, and spooky “Haunted Studio” courses provide not only the opportunity to learn a new talent or continue to pursue a passion but also room to grow into one’s truest self. The #JDSFamily strives to create a positive outlet and learning environment. In our day-to-day lives, there can often be a lack of opportunity to step outside of your comfort zone. JDSCA helps by creating a safe place to enjoy that experience.

JDSCA’s scriptwriting class provides students with the professional guidance and judge-free environment needed to develop their personal projects and writing skills. While the experience will help students familiarize themselves with topics such as story structure, theme, dialogue, formatting, and other fundamentals, students also gain the tenacity to make their work known. Students collaborate with their peers while creating an open environment to build confidence in their work. At the conclusion of the class, students share their scripts as actors perform their newly written words at the winter showcase. Scriptwriting classes begin on Monday, August 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fashion lovers and design enthusiasts will gain hands-on experience in fashion, sketching, working with color and fabric, and designing sets, props, and costumes. Students learn sewing skills, creating and working with patterns, costuming techniques, building props, working backstage, and stage and special-effects makeup. Fashion and backstage production provides skills in logistics while giving an artistic outlet for self-expression and boosts self-esteem. As students learn the ins and outs of working behind the scenes of a stage production, they also learn how to collaborate with a team and coexist with others. Fashion and backstage production classes start on Wednesday, August 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Haunted Studio, JDSCA’s hands-on haunted house, continues to get spookier each year! Students create new bonds and friendships while designing, building, and executing a full-scale haunted house that takes over the entire studio. The collaborative experience helps students gain a better understanding of the arts and themselves. Participants walk away with boosted self-confidence which they can utilize to be more sociable in their traditional school environment. The Haunted Studio is open to the public and takes place on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Come out to support since it’s also a fundraiser to raise money for the nonprofit scholarship program. All designers, builders, and haunters join us on Wednesday, September 28 at 5 p.m to be behind the thrills and chills.

The JDS Family prides itself on creating an inclusive environment that encourages students from all walks of life and all levels of experience to learn the creative arts. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned professional, JDS Creative Academy welcomes you! Fall classes are now enrolling.

To sign up or learn about scholarships to assist with the cost of classes and enrollment, visit JDS Creative Academy.org or call Diane Strand (951) 296–6715.