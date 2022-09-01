The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce (TVCC) is excited to announce the 31st Annual Monte Carlo Extravaganza on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

This event will be hosted at TVCC Legacy Partner and award-winning winery, Wilson Creek Winery from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm. For one night only, guests can experience Las Vegas-style table games, expect multiple chances to win a $500 Grand Prize, participate in the local restaurant competition, enjoy music, prizes, and much more! In addition to the main floor Las Vegas-style gaming, this event will also feature an exclusive VIP Poker Tournament in the Garden View Terrace with another $500 Grand Prize on the line. The Grand Prize Sponsors are The Law Offices of Rosenstein and Associates, Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac, and Temecula Valley Hospital. This exciting night is sponsored by Chairman’s Elite Circle Member, Noon & Associates CPAs, Inc. We hope you join us for this night of fun, delicious local bites, and fantastic wine!

Reservation Information: • $25 (pre-sale*): Includes one ticket to the event and $200 play money. • $40 (at door): Includes one ticket to the event and $100 play money. • $225 (pre-sale*): Includes ten tickets to the event and $200 play money for each guest. • $50 Poker Tournament*: Includes (1) ticket to the event, (1) reserved seat in Poker Tournament, play chips in Poker Tournament, and $200 play money. RSVP required. *Act Now! Prices increase August 22, 2022* All tickets include entry to grand prize opportunity drawings, $200 in play money for casino games, samples of food, and entertainment. Additional play money can be purchased throughout the event. At the end of the evening, all play money will be turned in for raffle tickets. Raffle winners will be announced shortly after the cash-out.

Advertising opportunities are available. Advertising at the Monte Carlo Extravaganza provides exposure for your company to many local businesses and community members. This includes recognition on the Monte Carlo registration webpage, social media, email blasts, and frequent announcements at the event for over 300 people to hear. Act now, sponsorships close on Friday, September 19, 2022 – Click here to see all our sponsorship opportunities. This event is open to the public, ages 21 and over.

For additional information about advertising opportunities or to obtain tickets, contact the Chamber at 951-676-5090 or visit https://bit.ly/3dkPrqC.

About Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce:

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization based in Temecula, CA. The Mission of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is to promote positive economic growth while protecting the environment for all business and by doing so, support the programs which preserve and improve the quality of life for the entire community.