Haunted Studio Fundraiser Creeps Back into JDS Creative Academy

Fall is in the air and the spooky season is creeping around the corner, which can only mean one thing: It’s time for the Haunted Studio to return to JDS Creative Academy! The JDSCA Haunted Studio, an annual fundraiser hosted by the #JDSFamily, turns the entire studio into a full-scale haunted house and pairs tricks with treats at their yummy bake sale. The Haunted Studio starts as a class where students make this chilling experience possible by designing and executing their plans. The Temecula-based nonprofit raises proceeds at this event for digital, visual, and performing arts scholarships for those with financial limitations and/or at-risk youth.

JDS Creative Academy is known for being an advocate for all things art. Each spring and fall, they hold their digital, visual, and performing arts classes in the evenings. Courses provide a place for students to bring creativity into their lives while building self-confidence and leadership skills. Charter school students who join receive education credits due to the classes meeting VAPA requirements.

One of their most popular fall classes is Haunted Studio, in which students get to collaborate, design, build and help implement a full-scale haunted house. Students gain a better understanding of the arts and themselves, and a boosted self-confidence to benefit them in their everyday lives. Students partake in the class in numerous ways, such as building set pieces and props and running a functional, safe haunted house for guests. Students will even have the chance to learn new and unique skills, such as special-effects makeup. With the creativity of the haunters, scareres, and mentors, Haunted Studio continues to get spookier each year! Class begins on Wednesday, September 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those interested in participating in the chills and thrills are invited to join.

Haunted Studio is open to the public, taking place on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29, 6:30-9:30 p.m. This staple fundraiser in the Temecula Valley also includes a bake sale to help raise scholarship funds. By raising money for the cause, the #JDSFamily can offer scholarships for students seeking the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the visual, digital, and performing arts.

Come out to support and raise money for the nonprofit scholarship program. Not only will you have a “spooktacular” time, but you’ll also be changing the lives of those with a passion for learning about the arts! To learn more about JDSCA classes and the #JDSFamily, visit JDSCreativeAcademy.org or call (951) 296-6715. You can keep up with all the excitement behind the scenes on social media.