DigiFest ® Temecula Opens Submissions

DigiFest® Temecula, the 7th annual three-day digital arts event has opened up its submissions for the 2023 competition. The international, Temecula-based festival will take place on April 21, 22, and 23, 2023. This year’s theme is Level Up Your Creativity! JDS Creative Academy has the planning underway for this award-winning event. As celebrators of the arts, JDSCA showcases everything digital from film/video, photography, and stop motion to graphic design, animation, music, podcasts, and many more digital mediums. Each year, DigiFest® Temecula levels up its event to represent the digital-arts community so digital creators can level up their creativity.

When the Temecula Film Festival disbanded, Diane Strand, founder of DigiFest® Temecula and co-founder of JDS Creative Academy, felt inspired to fill the void left behind, and thus DigiFest® Temecula was born. It was created to construct an artistic, educational, and inclusive space in the community, allowing everyone to gather to be a part of the digital magic. In 2017, the event came to fruition and has since become a staple in the Temecula Valley, bringing in interest from all over the world. As an acclaimed festival with low, affordable fees, DigiFest® is able to achieve its mission of making art accessible to all.

Judges are from all the mediums in the digital industry and represent all aspects of working industry professionals. This industry professional panel is hand-selected by the DigiFest® team. The three-day festival gives artists the experience of having their work judged professionally, giving them new insights into how the world of competition works. Winning an award is an excellent way to boost artist resumes, giving more opportunities to present at different festivals and launch careers. Artists can submit at the student, amateur, or professional levels, allowing for all skill levels to be represented.

DigiFest® Temecula submissions opened on October 1. The early deadline to submit digital work is January 23, 2023; the late deadline is March 6, 2023. Digital artists who submit their work will receive a 15% discount code to purchase tickets to attend the three-day digital experience. By attending, they can interact and be inspired by A-List industry professionals, and other digital artists from California, network with creatives, educators, and industry stakeholders, and learn more about the industry. Submissions can be made via DigiFestTemecula.org.

JDS Creative Academy is thrilled to be hosting DigiFest® Temecula for its 7th year and welcomes all digital artists and art lovers. Mark your calendars and save the date for April 21, 22, and 23 – it’s time to level up your creativity! For more information, visit DigiFestTemecula.org or call (951)296-6715.