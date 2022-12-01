Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival To Celebrate 40 Years

On the weekend of May 19-21, 2023, the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival will celebrate its 40th Anniversary with the biggest and best festival yet! Get ready to experience an incredible three-day event featuring the biggest names this festival has ever seen! Take in the breathtaking views from a hot air balloon overlooking the gorgeous Temecula Valley wine countryside. Whether you camp out with family under the stars or drive in for the day, you will get in on all the action including indulging in delicious festival foods, perusing the commercial court with over 100 vendors, all while sipping on premium beer and wine from the Temecula Valley and Southern California wineries and breweries. Take your experience to new heights by booking your sunrise hot air balloon flight over beautiful Lake Skinner or stay into the evening and watch as the hot air balloons ignite to create a stunning glow.

The festival’s inaugural event took place in 1983. This staple event brings in over 38,000 local residents, fans of the featured musical artists, those who love enjoying time with friends and family, including thousands of visitors from all over the world. Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival Board President, Scott Soares Sr., says, “We are taking this festival to the next level featuring extraordinary entertainment in celebration of our 40th Anniversary! The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival is no longer your neighborhood festival, we are a big deal and what we have planned for this event will create a buzz for years to come.”

The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival has announced their entertainment line-up for the 2023 festival. The national headliners of the festival will feature Grammy Award winner Country superstar Brad Paisley, Multi-platinum American rock band REO Speedwagon, and 2011 American Idol winner and Award-winning Country Music artist Scotty McCreery. Hitting the stage alongside these headlining bands are Night Ranger, Sara Evans, Colt Ford, The Lacs, Dylan Scott, Moonshine Bandits, George Shingleton, Tenille Arts, Callista Clark, plus more to be announced.

Weekend packages are on sale now and can be purchased on the festival’s website at www.tvbwf.com.

Champagne Hotel Package: $2,800 Includes a 3-night stay at Hampton Inn & Suites, Shuttle, VIP Lounge Admission, Premier Parking Pass, Beverage Tickets & Souvenir Glass

Champagne Camping Package: $2,500 Includes Full Hook-up Camping, VIP Lounge Admission, Beverage Tickets & Souvenir Glass

Merlot Package: $760 Includes 3 Day Ticket Combo with VIP Club Access

Chardonnay Package: $425 Includes 3 Day Ticket Combo with Diamond Access (Front of the House)

Moscato: $120 Includes 3 Day Ticket Combo

For ticketing questions contact (951) 234-5559 or tvbwf@completeticketsolutions.com. For general information email info@tvbwf.com. All concerts included with festival admission. Lineup subject to change. The festival will take place at Lake Skinner Regional Park/Recreation Area, 37701 Warren Rd, Winchester, CA.

About Brad Paisley:

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre’s most talented and decorated male solo artists. Over the past 22 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive years. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The superstar’s past works have amassed over 4.8 billion career streams. Forever a prolific entertainer, Paisley’s first prime-time special that aired on ABC, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, garnered more than 18 million viewers.

Paisley’s additional endeavors include his new “American Highway” Bourbon, his collaborations with Peyton Manning on the national Nationwide insurance ad campaigns, and his partnership with Boot Barn® to develop “Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley,” an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts, and woven shirts.

About REO Speedwagon:

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon’s unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band’s explosive HI INFIDELITY in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.” That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA’s coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.

From 1977 to 1989, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums all certified Platinum or higher. Today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as “Ridin’ The Storm Out,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” “Keep On Loving You,” “Take It On the Run,” and many, many more.

About Scotty McCreery:

The North Carolina native achieved new heights in the last few years by earning three back-to-back No. 1 hits from his most recent album Seasons Change, the RIAA Gold-certified project which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart: the RIAA Double Platinum-certified “Five More Minutes,” the RIAA Platinum-certified “This Is It,” which stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks, and RIAA Gold-certified “In Between.” McCreery co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change, which Rolling Stone named as one of the “40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018.”

All four of his albums have debuted at No.1 on a Billboard Albums chart, with current combined sales surpassing 3 million copies. He’s earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and two Gold singles; won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year (“The Trouble with Girls”) in 2012; American Country Awards for New Artist of the Year in 2011 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2013; BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year three times (in 2015 for “See You Tonight,” in 2018 for “Five More Minutes,” and in 2019 for “This is It”); a Carolina Beach Music Award for National Dance/Shag Song of the Year (“Barefootin’”) in 2018; and the NSAI Nashville Songwriter Award for One of the Top Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written (“Five More Minutes”) in 2018. McCreery released his first book, Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream, in 2016; it was re-released in paperback in 2020.

McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.