2023: What’s to Come for JDS Studios?

New year, new opportunities! JDS Studios ended 2022 on a high note with their final yearly Winter Showcase, produced by JDS Creative Academy and JDS Actors Studio. Now, they are focused and ready to kick off 2023 with an exciting lineup of new classes and fantastic events! From visual, performing, and digital art classes to the annual acclaimed DigiFestⓇ Temecula, you’ll want to mark your calendars for all the exciting opportunities, entertainment, and education fun that’s to come – get ready for a year of creativity and self-expression.

JDS Creative Academy is known for being a nonprofit organization that makes the arts accessible to the community for all. In 2023, the public can expect JDS Studios to bring it again with a great year of classes for students of all ages! Spring classes kick off Monday, January 23 at 5 p.m. with script writing. Do you have a story rolling around in your head that would make a great movie and you need to get it out? JDSCA’s industry-professional writers can help you get started, and show you the pathway as you develop and create characters, dialogue, plot, and subplot. The creative backstage production and design class begins Wednesday, January 25 at 4:30 p.m. and it’s the place to be for artists and creatives. Bring your paintbrush and get ready to tune up your fine-art skills and learn sewing, costuming, as well as set, production, and event design. Students will learn all the fun behind-the-scenes concepts that make up magical theatrical and television experiences.

Photography class returns on Wednesdays, kicking off January 25 at 5 p.m., taught by an industry professional. This beginner-friendly class covers genres of photography, techniques, and styles in an approachable way of learning new skills from camera management, lighting, and photoshop picture editing.

Musical theater class returns to the stage on Thursday, January 26 at 5 p.m. Professional Musical Director, Sheila Ryle, and Award-Winning Director, Scott Strand, will teach students everything from singing and dancing to acting and performing on stage in an adapted Broadway musical production. Their final performance showcasing all they’ve learned will take place at the spring showcase in May. Enrollment is now open at JDSCreativeAcademy.org.

JDS Actors Studio is also ready to break a leg in 2023! Acting classes return, starting with the adult acting class on Thursday, January 5 at 7 p.m. Youth acting class will return on Monday, January 9 at 5 p.m. for ages 7-11, and the teen acting class begins Tuesday, January 10 at 5 p.m. for ages 12 -18. In exciting news, due to high demand, JDS Actors Studio is bringing back the little actors class for children ages 4-6! Little actors can join in on the fun Mondays from 4-5 p.m., beginning January 9.

Classes aren’t the only big thing coming to JDS Studios this year. JDS Creative Academy will be hosting the March Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce evening mixer! Fellow chamber members are invited to enjoy a night of mingling and fun.

JDS Creative Academy’s signature event also happens in the springtime; DigiFestⓇ Temecula returns for its 7th annual event. DigiFestⓇ 2023 is ready to go big and will “Level Up Your Creativity!” Digital submissions are open to work from all mediums, from podcasts and web design to photography and short film (narrative and documentary), to digital fine art and music, the #JDSFamily loves to see it all! New judging categories include Acting and Script Writing. The early-bird entry deadline is Monday, January 23 and the final deadline is Monday, March 6. All creative digital lovers can join the excitement, consisting of competition, awards, networking, industry speakers, and more. Save the date April 21, 22, and 23. For additional information, visit DigiFestTemecula.org.

JDS Studios believes in taking each new year as an opportunity to grow and give back to the community in new ways. Many more exciting things are coming, such as JDSCA’s Art Across California campaign, where they’ll provide an arts curriculum to after-school programs, nonprofit organizations, and online to those that do not have the means of curating curriculum on their own. Make sure to keep an eye out for a new book from Scott and Diane Strand, co-founders of JDS Studios on entrepreneurship. To stay up to date with all the upcoming fun, connect with the #JDSFamily on social media. Visit JDSCreativeAcademy.org and JDSActorsStudio.com.