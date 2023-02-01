Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival Celebrates 40th Anniversary and Reveals Commemorative Logo

The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival held their inaugural event in 1983. This festival has become a staple for the Temecula Valley and 40 years later continues to be a much-anticipated event that brings in over 38,000 people from all over the world. Putting on a festival of this magnitude takes many helping hands and a lot of hard work and would not be what it is today without the amazing board members and volunteers. The festival has continued to grow year over year and as the organization gets ready to celebrate their 40th Anniversary, the board of directors are so proud to be involved in the biggest and best festival yet.

Scott Soares, current President of the Board, first experienced the Festival in 1993 as a volunteer firefighter working with Riverside County. As with most people who experience the family atmosphere of working behind the scenes at Festival, he was hooked. Scott joined the Festival Family in 2000 as a chairman working in Public Safety and Facilities. In 2002, Scott joined the board of directors. This is Scott’s third 2-year term as President of the Board. Scott says “In honor of our 40th Anniversary, we are thrilled to launch our 2023 commemorative logo. This logo represents the Festival’s history, since 1983, but also captures a fresh look and feel representative of this year’s extraordinary entertainment!”

Lynn Shaver, 2023 Vice President, joined the Festival Family in 2008 as a volunteer and became a chairperson in 2015. In 2017, Lynn was elected to the board of directors, overseeing the wine venues, entertainment, beverage ticket sales, food and wine pairing, souvenirs, and more. In 2018, Lynn was elected board Treasurer, and began serving as Vice-President of the board in 2021.

2023 Treasurer Doug Nottingham has been the Treasurer for two years. Doug was asked to be a part of the board during the Pandemic to help the Festival get back on track. Doug’s family has been a part of the festival on and off since the early 2000’s. Doug’s Dad, Bruce, was previously on the board in 2008 for the 25th Anniversary. Doug gets his knack for volunteering from his parents Bruce and Jody who have been volunteering in the valley since the late 90’s. Doug oversees the wine stage, wineries, wine ticket sales, and wine inventory.

Robert Carter started volunteering for the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival on the water truck in 2012 and was selected as a chairperson in 2014. Robert was elected to the Board of Directors in 2019 and currently holds the position of Executive Secretary on the Board of Directors for the Festival.

Brett Davidson, Board Member, has a long history with the Festival as his father, Norm, was a volunteer for over 30-years and brought Brett into the Festival family. Brett began as co-chair of facilities, under his father, before becoming a Board Member. Brett spends a month prior to the festival drawing and building the festival grounds.

In 2002, William “Billy” Babbs, volunteered as a water truck operator for the festival, and he never looked back. In 2004, Billy was appointed to co-chair of public safety and in 2014 was elected to the Board of Directors where he continues to serve.

Board Member Prawitt Hess began serving as a chairperson for the Festival in facilities and was elected to the board of directors in 2020 where he has become a valued member of the team, spending up to a month on site prior to the festival, to set up the facilities.

Stacey Ellison, Board of Director, began working with the Festival in 2018 as the Executive Director. Although she has relocated to the Lake Tahoe Region, her children remain in Murrieta and she continues to travel back and forth between Tahoe and Murrieta, so becoming a Board Member for the Festival was an easy decision. Stacey was voted to the Board in 2021 and continues to serve in that capacity.

2023 Board of Director Jamie Philips began working with the Festival in 2016 as Chair of Communications/Rolling Stock. After 48-years in Southern California, Jamie moved out of state; however, his ties to the Festival were too strong to keep him away, and he continued to volunteer. In 2022, Jamie was elected to the Board of Directors where he continues to serve the Festival as a leader to his team.

Jerry Mills started with the Festival in 2015 as a Volunteer Chairman for the kids fair, moved to Chairman of the food court and became a Board Member in 2021.

On May 19-21, 2023, the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival will celebrate its 40th Anniversary with an incredible entertainment line-up. Headlining the Pala Casino Main Stage at the festival will be Grammy Award winner Country superstar Brad Paisley, Multi-platinum American rock band REO Speedwagon, and 2011 American Idol winner and Award-winning Country Music artist Scotty McCreery. Other artists include Night Ranger, Sara Evans, Colt Ford, The Lacs, Dylan Scott, Moonshine Bandits, George Shingleton, Tenille Arts, Callista Clark, The English Beat, Twisted Gypsy, John Waite, Kanan Road Band, Brandon Calhoon, MixLove, Daring Greatly and more to be announced.

Weekend packages are on sale now and can be purchased on the festival’s website at www.tvbwf.com.

For ticketing questions contact (951) 234-5559 or tvbwf@completeticketsolutions.com. For general information email info@tvbwf.com. All concerts included with festival admission. Lineup subject to change.

The festival will take place at Lake Skinner Regional Park/Recreation Area, 37701 Warren Rd, Winchester, CA.