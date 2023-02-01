Cultivating Communities with Art

Following the footsteps of the years prior, 2023 is off to an artistic and cultural beginning for JDS Creative Academy (JDSCA) and the beautiful City of Temecula, which JDSCA calls home. The #JDSFamily believes that a community with art is a community with strength. This year, the community can expect the visual, performing, and digital arts classes, which are considered a staple to the City, along with many more exciting passion projects that will help facilitate art into the community, and communities across America.

Residents can depend on JDS Creative Academy to provide creative classes for youth through adults with script writing, photography, fashion design, backstage production, and musical theater programs. JDSCA is known for bringing the community together by providing a safe space to explore one’s passion for the arts. In the spring and fall, family and friends of students are invited to come together to celebrate their semester of hard work with our Spring and Winter showcases and to be a part of the JDSCA magic! JDSCA also offers community service hours to local high school students so they can earn hours and experience the benefits of the arts.

Diane Strand, co-founder of JDS Creative Academy, has a mission of making the arts more accessible, with the belief that there is a place for everyone in the world of creativity. Through classes and events, such as Haunted Studio and DigiFest Temecula, the community has been able to enjoy and experience our creative collaborations.

Thanks to the generosity of the California Arts Council, The #JDSFamily is excited to offer even more scholarships for all their classes which makes their vision even more accessible for those interested in taking creative visual, performing, and digital arts classes! When organizations come together to promote inclusivity, the rest of the community benefits as a result.

This year, JDS Creative Academy is excited to announce that they will be launching ‘Art Across California’ and ‘Art Across America.’ The idea stemmed from the ‘Art in a Box’ donation to Michelle’s Place made by JDSCA last August. The donation was a vision curated by Diane to provide the fellow nonprofit with an arts curriculum and all the necessary materials to facilitate an art class for cancer patients who turn to Michelle’s Place for resources. The same curriculum is ready to blossom into something bigger and widespread with both of the art campaigns kicking off this year!

JDS Creative Academy will be sharing its curriculum with afterschool programs and nonprofit organizations across California and the county to spread the inclusivity and joy that the creative arts bring to communities.

Through this initiative, JDSCA will be able to foster creativity in communities outside of their own. JDS Creative Academy is always thinking of innovative ways to make art accessible and inclusive. It is their hope to cultivate communities full of people with passion. To keep up with the #JDSFamily, you follow them on social media using the #JDSFamily and you can visit their website at JDSCreativeAcademy.org.