Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival Announces Single Day Ticket Sales and Full Entertainment Line Up

On the weekend of May 19-21, 2023, the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival will celebrate its 40th Anniversary with the biggest and best festival yet! The full entertainment line-up has been released for the 2023 Festival and it was also announced that Single Day Tickets are now on sale. Join in on the fun for the entire weekend or choose your favorite band for an incredible one-day show and Festival experience.

Headlining the Pala Casino Main Stage on Friday, May 19th will be Multi-platinum American rock band REO Speedwagon along with Night Ranger and John Waite. On the Wine Stage, Colt Ford, Moonshine Bandits and Kanan Road Band.

On Saturday, May 20th headlining the Pala Casino Main Stage will be Grammy Award winner Country superstar Brad Paisley along with Sara Evans, Tenille Arts and Brandon Calhoon. The Wine Stage will feature The Lacs, George Shingleton, Twitsted Gypsy, MixLove, and Pulp Vixen.

Headlining the Pala Casino Main Stage on Sunday, May 21st will be 2011 American Idol winner and Award-winning Country Music artist Scotty McCreery, Dylan Scott, Callista Clark and Brandon Calhoon. Featured on the Wine Stage will be The English Beat, Daring Greatly and Cassie B.

The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival proves to be an incredible three-day event featuring the biggest names this festival has ever seen! Not only will the Festival feature extraordinary entertainment, but will include breathtaking views from a hot air balloon, overlooking the gorgeous Temecula Valley wine countryside. Whether you choose the amazing 3-day package or drive in for the day, you will get in on all the action including indulging in delicious festival foods, perusing the commercial court with over 100 vendors, all while sipping on premium beer and wine from the Temecula Valley and Southern California wineries and breweries. Visit booths from the Festival sponsors who make this event possible, Elite Sponsor Pala Casino Spa Resort, Platinum Sponsors SoCal Toyota and Stella Artois, Gold Sponsors Hyatt Vacation Club and the City of Temecula. The Festival will also feature additional sponsors; Anheuser-Busch, Accelerated Urgent Care, U.S. Army Recruitment Temecula, San Diego County Credit Union, Visit Temecula Valley, Grey Legal Group, C3RV and Luv 2 Camp. You’ll also be able to take your experience to new heights by booking your sunrise hot air balloon flight over beautiful Lake Skinner or stay into the evening and watch as the hot air balloons ignite to create a stunning glow. This Festival is an experience you’ll never forget!

3-Day Packages with hotel accommodations, Single Day Tickets, Parking, Beverage Tickets and Balloon Rides are all on sale now at www.tvbwf.com.

For ticketing questions contact (951) 234-5559 or tvbwf@completeticketsolutions.com. For general information email info@tvbwf.com. All concerts included with festival admission. Lineup subject to change.

The festival will take place at Lake Skinner Regional Park/Recreation Area, 37701 Warren Rd, Winchester, CA.