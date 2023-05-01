Spring Your Way Into Local Talent This May

California poppies and baby chicks are not the only things popping up this Spring. On May 20th and May 21st. JDS Creative Academy holds their Spring Showcase featuring their visual and performing arts classes. Headlining this showcase is the Creative Academy’s Musical Theater class with the production of Disney’s “The Lion King JR.”

The Lion King JR. is a 60-minute musical based on the Broadway production directed by Julie Taymor and the 1994 Disney film. It tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king.

The JDS Production of The Lion King JR. is directed by JDS Creative Academy Co-Founder and Studio Director Scott Strand, with musical direction by Sheila Ryle and choreography by Angelina Renteria. This vibrant showcase will feature a lively set inspired by the Broadway Production, along with traditional African-inspired costumes and makeup designs.

The Spring Classes at JDS Creative Academy are composed of students of all ages, youth, teens, and adults, who are eager to share their creativity and give the performance of a lifetime. JDS Creative Academy was able to provide over $3,500.00 in scholarships to students in the spring classes, courtesy of the California Arts Council Creative Youth Development Grant that JDS Creative Academy received at the beginning of the year.

The JDS Creative Academy Spring Showcase will also feature work from the Script Writing and the Fashion and Backstage Design Classes. The Script Writing Class will present individual screenplays they have been crafting throughout the semester. The students will choose scenes to highlight from those scripts which will be read on stage by JDS Actors Studio actors. In addition to the musical and screenplay demonstrations, the Fashion and Backstage Design Class will present individual pieces they created throughout their semester’s coursework. Some of their displayed work will include hand-crafted and hand-sewn items, character redesign projects, and costume design projects for The Lion King JR.

JDS Creative Academy is a nonprofit organization that helps cultivate creativity and advance education, training, and opportunities in visual, performing, and digital arts. The studio hosts both Spring and Fall courses, as well as a two-week intensive Summer Camp for the arts. It is with these courses that students and participants have access to opportunities to learn, grow, and showcase their talents.

Reserve your tickets for the upcoming JDS Creative Academy Spring Showcase on May 20th and 21st online at https://jdscreativeacademy.org/ under the events tab. There is no cost to attend but a reservation is required. Donations for the nonprofit are welcomed and greatly appreciated. Do not miss the opportunity to see the amazing talent this Spring put on by JDS Creative Academy. Hakuna Matata, leave your worries behind and get yourself to the Spring Showcase.