Summer Events Valley

Juneteenth

June 10, 2023 • 11am-3pm

In celebration of the federal holiday, the City of Temecula will be hosting Juneteenth, an open house-style community event. Bring your family and friends to commemorate this landmark day and connect with others through song, dance, and food.

Civic Center Quad (41000 Main Street)

Summer Concert Series

June 15, 22, 29 & July 1

The Summer Concert Series is returning to the stage! Don’t forget your blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks.

Time & Location: 7:00-8:30pm at the CRC Amphitheater 30875 Rancho Vista Road

4th of July Extravaganza

July 4, 2023

Begin your morning with spirited marchers and patriotic entries at the 4th of July Parade in Old Town! In the afternoon, head over to the sports park to enjoy live music, vendors, and a fun zone for the kids. End the celebration with the spectacular fireworks display.

Parade:

10am Start • Old Town Temecula

Family Fun & Fireworks:

2-10pm Ronald Reagan Sports Park Fireworks. Show at 9pm

Father’s Day Car Show

June 17, 2023 • 8am

Pre-1980 & Specialty Vehicles Will Be Judged If In Place By 3:30pm | No Judged Entries May Arrive After 3:30pm

Pre-registration $30 (Event T-Shirts For The First 300 Registrants)

Day of Registration $40 (No Event T-Shirt)

Music | Vendors | Family Fun | Free for Spectators

Birthday Bash

June 24, 2023 • 2-9pm

Transport the audience back to the groovy 70s with their soulful music. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to celebrate Murrieta’s 32nd birthday and enjoy great music, food, and fun!

California Oaks Sportspark

Concerts in the Park

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023 • 7-9pm

Free concerts every Saturday in July at the Towne Square Park Amphitheater:

July 1: Beale Street Boogie (Dueling Pianos)

July 8: Fear of Phobias (80s)

July 15: Toga Party (Party Favorites)

July 22: Stairway to Zeppelin (Led Zeppelin Tribute)

July 29: Heartache Tonight (Eagles Tribute)