Temecula Community Services Department Hosts 2023 Summer Concert Series

Temecula’s Summer Concert Series is back! This Summer’s Series begins on THU, JUN 15, 2023, and will run through THU, JUL 27, 2023, and we have a great line-up of local bands. Please join the City of Temecula Community Services Department on Thursdays at 7:00 pm at the Temecula Amphitheater (30875 Rancho Vista Road) for five outdoor concerts (gates open at 5:00 pm), and the final outdoor concert at Temecula’s Civic Center (41000 Main Street) starting at 6:30 pm. It is sure to be a rockin’ good time!

Remember your blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks. Smoking, alcohol, and pets are not allowed at any of the concerts.

Mayor Pro Tem & Temecula Community Services District President James ‘Stew’ Stewart states, “I really look forward to our Summer Concert Series every year! While there are always many fun things to do in Temecula, there is just something extra special about these concerts, and how they bring our community together to experience live music in an outdoor setting with all our friends, neighbors, and visitors.”

JUN 2023 Summer Concert Series Schedule

THU, JUN 15 @ 7:00 pm Jumping Jack Flash Temecula Amphitheater THU, JUN 22 @ 7:00 pm Britain’s Finest Temecula Amphitheater THU, JUN 29 @ 7:00 pm Private Affair Band Temecula Amphitheater

JUL 2023 Summer Concert Series Schedule

THU, JUL 13 @ 7:00 pm The Cheez Whiz Band Temecula Amphitheater THU, JUL 20 @ 7:00 pm Stone Soul Temecula Amphitheater THU, JUL 27 @ 6:30 pm Escape – The Journey Tribute Civic Center / Town Square

The Summer Concert Series Schedule is also available at TemeculaCA.gov/SummerConcerts. Stay tuned for more Community Service programming and information by following @TemeculaParksAndRec.