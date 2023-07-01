Temecula Songwriters Association Announces Upcoming Singer/Songwriter Showcase

We are proud to announce details for our upcoming showcase in July which will be hosted by Josh Randall, a casting producer for American Idol. Save the date!

It will be held at Baily’s in Old Town Temecula on Sunday July 9th, 2023 at 3:30pm. It will include many rising artists local to the Temecula Valley as well as throughout SoCal.

Temecula Songwriters Association is a volunteer group consisting of six board members. We host free songwriter workshops, open mics every Wednesday, showcases, song contests and more. Our primary goal is to support our growing community of music artists and songwriters.

For artists: We’ll be selecting from the pool of singer/songwriters from our open mic events. If we have not heard you live, please come and play for our board members on Wednesdays just prior to open mic. Please visit our Instagram page for more information @temeculasongwriters.

For music fans: join us and catch a glimpse into one of our showcases, meet Josh and find amazing new artists to follow and support. A family-friendly event. No cover charge.

For venue owners, businesses, talent buyers, and industry pros: discover artists for your events, upcoming shows and projects. This is the place to be if you are looking for singer/songwriters.

Join us for an afternoon of live music, great food and community!

“A volunteer organization dedicated to bringing attention to SoCal’s most talented, aspiring singer/songwriters.” – TSA mission statement