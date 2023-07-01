City of Murrieta Hosts a Summer of Fun with Community Events

Summertime is always a special time of year in Murrieta, but this summer the City of Murrieta has your entertainment lineup for the entire month of July, and residents and visitors are invited to mark their calendars and join in on the following July special events:

Concerts in the Park

Date: July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Venue: Murrieta Town Square Park and Amphitheater (11 Town Square, Murrieta, CA 92562)

Join us on Saturday nights from 7-9 p.m. for an unforgettable lineup of performances. Don’t forget to bring your chairs and blankets for a comfortable listening experience. Here’s what you can expect in July:

July 1: Dueling Pianos with Beale Street Boogie

July 8: Fear of Phobias, bringing you a fantastic 80s experience

July 15: Toga Party, an evening filled with party favorites you won’t want to miss

July 22: Stairway to Zeppelin, a tribute concert taking you into the world of Led Zeppelin

July 29: Heartache Tonight, an Eagles tribute act

Movies in the Park

Date: July 21 and 28

Time: 8 p.m. (Dusk)

Venue: Town Square Park and Amphitheater and Mapleton Park, respectively

Join us for two unforgettable Fridays under the stars. Don’t forget to bring your chairs and blankets for a comfortable viewing experience. Here’s what we have in store for you:

July 21: Top Gun: Maverick

Dress up as your favorite Top Gun character and dive into the excitement!

July 28: The Goonies

Murrieta Market Nights

Date: Thursday, July 6 & July 20

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Venue: Downtown Murrieta

Prepare for an immersive experience at the Murrieta Market Nights, where you can explore a variety of local vendors, artisans, entertainment, and unique food options.

Don’t miss out on these unforgettable evenings of live music, cinematic adventures, and community fun. Mark your calendars, gather your loved ones, and get ready for an amazing summer. We can’t wait to see you there!