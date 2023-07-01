3rd Annual Old Town Music Festival Rocked Temecula

On June 17th the West Coast’s largest country music venue, The Temecula Stampede, hosted their incredible 3rd annual Old Town Music Festival which brought thousands of concert-goers to Temecula for the weekend. Visitors got to enjoy remarkable entertainment and explore the beautiful Old Town Temecula.

This year, the Old Town Music Festival celebrated its annual event with top country music artists! Headliner Big & Rich rocked the crowd, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry and Creed Fisher had everyone dancing their hearts out, and the audience called for a Coffey Anderson encore. The outdoor festival also featured the exciting Cowboy Troy, Runaway June, and Redneck Rodeo.

Festival-goers not only enjoyed amazing music but also line dancing, mechanical bull riding, unique vendors including hand painted and burned hats by Temecula Crowns and Addy Ann Co., Howdy Loves Hair extension feathers, custom tumblers by Kelsey’s Korner and Weld + Wool who showcased their permanent jewelry. Famous PUDN and The Cake Plug featured their sweet treats and Big Show Catering provided delicious savory cuisine.

Follow Old Town Music Festival on Instagram @oldtownmusicfestival or facebook.com/oldtownmusicfestival to see all the festival photos and receive updates on next year’s Old Town Music Festival.

THE TEMECULA STAMPEDE

For more information about The Temecula Stampede, call (951) 695-1761, or visit the website at TheTemeculaStampede.com, Instagram @temeculastampede or facebook.com/temeculastampede.

Photos attached.

Photo: Jenn Lynette, Premier Marketing, @jennlynette81

Press Release Contact Info:

Katie Cook, Premier Marketing

Email: accountmanager@tvpinc.net

Phone: 909-576-3416