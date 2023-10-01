Family-Friendly Haunted Studio Scaring Soon

Something spooky is coming this October, and it’s not just Halloween! On October 27-28, JDS Creative Academy will host its 8th Annual Haunted Studio Fundraiser!! This Haunted Studio will be a two-day haunted extravaganza to help raise money for those wishing to explore visual, digital, and performing arts. In addition to some family-friendly scares, JDSCA will host a blood drive on the second day of the event. Spooky family fun, raising money for the youth and arts in our community, donating to those in need – it does not get better than this! Dearly beloved, let us gather around for more terrifying details.

Dying to know more about JDSCA? JDS Creative Academy is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that helps to advance education, training, and opportunities in visual, performing, and digital arts. They provide students the expertise needed to advance to higher arts education, and to enrich workforce development pathway opportunities in a competitive high-tech marketplace. Collaborating with both mainstream and special needs populations, JDSCA celebrates all abilities of all youth, teens, and adults. Further, JDSCA offers a multitude of enrichment classes, some of which include Musical Theater, Fashion and Backstage Design, Film Making, and Script Writing.

So what is the Haunted Studio fundraiser and why is it spooky important? The JDS

Creative Academy Haunted Studio, now in its 8th year, is a haunted walk-through in which the Creative Academy transforms JDS Studios into a live haunted house. With a $5 donation for entrance, this family-friendly scare-fest only happens on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28. Door donations and bake sale dollars support the JDSCA scholarships to allow JDSCA to reduce the cost of creative classes offered at the academy. Money raised supports current and future student scholarships for at-risk and foster youth, the neurodiverse, and mainstream populations who may be financially strained.

JDSCA wants to suck your blood at the Haunted Studio! JDS Creative Academy is all about collaboration and helping those in need – they have partnered with LifeStream Blood Bank again to help save lives. On October 28 from 4-8 p.m., community members will also have the opportunity to donate blood at the LifeStream Blood Mobile which will be located in the JDS Studio parking lot. To register, creep over to the LifeStream Blood Bank website, https://giftoflife.lstream.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/110957, to make your appointment before or after your Haunted Studio experience.

Spooky excitement, raising money for the arts, eating yummy baked goods, and donating blood all for a good cause doesn’t sound that scary…., but for those who may be hesitating, rest assured the treats are to die for and we have a Ghostbuster version of the Haunted Studio for the youngins and the faint of heart. There is no other way to scare it up – the JDS Creative Academy Haunted Studio is where you want to be October 27-28 from 6-9 p.m.!

JDS Creative Academy is a nonprofit 501(c)3 that is all about the Arts, supplying education, creative opportunities, and career pathways for youth, teens, and adults, mainstream through special needs. For more information on the Haunted Studio or any program offered at

JDS Creative Academy, go to www.jdscreativeacademy.org or call the studio at 951-296-6715.