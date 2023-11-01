NOVEMBER MOVIE PREVIEW: A CINEMATIC FEAST!

Get ready for an exhilarating month of cinematic adventures this November! From superheroes to dystopian worlds; from heartwarming family adventures to historical epics, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

First, be prepared to be swept away by the magic on the big screen this Nov. 5th and 6th! If you can’t make it to New York to see the live production of “Titanic: The Musical,” fear not, because you can still experience its grandeur at the movies. With “Titanic: The Musical,” you can witness the epic tale unfold right before your eyes as if you were sitting in a Broadway theater. This PG-rated masterpiece is perfect for a family outing, allowing viewers of all ages to be transported to the heart of New York City without leaving their comfy recliner.

Superhero Alert! Next up on Nov. 10th, brace yourself for the highly anticipated release of “The Marvels.” With its female-led cast of heroes, prepare to be captivated by their strength, courage, and unwavering determination as they take on the forces of evil. Brace yourself for an epic adventure for the whole family, that will leave you feeling inspired!

Releasing on Nov. 17th we start the weekend with your friends Poppy and Branch in “Trolls Band Together”, as they reunite once again in an enchanting adventure filled with music, laughter, and delightful moments. Starring the voices of Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick and Zooey Deschanel, this animated gem is sure to bring joy and smiles during this festive season.

The highly anticipated prequel to the beloved Hunger Games series, “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” will transport you back to Panem’s dark past. Featuring Viola Davis (The Help) and Tom Blyth (Billy the Kid), and based on the novel by Suzanne Collins, it delves into the origins of this dystopian world and unveils secrets that will leave you on the edge of your luxury recliner.

Opening just in time for Thanksgiving on Nov. 22nd, history enthusiasts and fans of epic tales can see “Napoleon” offering a thrilling exploration into Bonaparte’s origin. Starring Joaquin Phoenix (Johnny Cash in Walk the Line), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) and from the director of Gladiator, this enthralling narrative delves deep into the mind of one of history’s most iconic figures.

And last on our list but definitely the most anticipated, is “Wish,” a magical Disney princess movie that coincides with Disney’s 100th year anniversary. Join Princess Asha as she embarks on an extraordinary journey filled with wonder and self-discovery. As she learns the power of believing in oneself and making wishes come true, audiences of all ages will be swept away by this enchanting tale.

November is set to be an incredible month at the movies. Ready to combine two awesome experiences into one? Temeku Cinemas’ amazing made-to-order food menu, brings Temecula’s famous restaurant quality food delights, to elevate your movie-watching experience! Get ready to indulge in custom flatbread pizzas, made-to-order loaded fries, saucy chicken sandwiches and more.

But it doesn’t stop there! Temeku Cinemas also boasts an impressive selection of local beer on-tap and fine wines, perfectly paired with your favorite flick. With Dillon Bickerstaff, Temeku’s talented GM and chef at the helm, every dish is crafted with passion and creativity, ensuring a culinary experience that will leave you craving for more. Oh, and did we mention they have the best popcorn in the valley?

Ordering is a breeze with their convenient online platform or app, allowing you to skip the line and have your delicious meal waiting for you when you arrive. And let’s not forget about the luxury recliner seating that adds an extra touch of comfort to your movie night out. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable cinematic dining experience!

Heidi Robertson, CEO

Tristone Cinemas