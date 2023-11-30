JDS Creative Academy Salutes a Remarkable 2023

In 2023, JDS Creative Academy celebrated a year filled with creative innovation, community engagement, and groundbreaking achievements.

The year commenced with the kick-off of visual, performing, and digital arts classes and hands-on training programs for youth, teens, and adults – mainstream and special needs bringing excitement and engagement for the New year.

Quickly all focus was on the success of JDS Creative Academy’s DigiFest® Temecula event, The festival’s 7th year, brought together industry professionals, California State elected government leaders, A-list Hollywood talent, and creative community enthusiasts eager to explore the realms of artificial intelligence, video production, animation, music, editing, podcast production, and more.

The dedication to excellence in performing arts was evident in JDS Creative Academy’s Spring Showcase. The musical theater class presented The Lion King JR. featuring African-inspired costumes and a Broadway-inspired set. The scriptwriting class showcased the students’ individual screenplays crafted throughout the semester. The fashion design and backstage production class presented a diverse array of projects, including hand-crafted items and costumes for The Lion King JR.

The Summer Camp turned JDS Creative Academy into a transformative space, nurturing teamwork, self-confidence, and leadership skills. Fourteen young actors engaged in a dynamic two week journey of creativity and collaboration, culminating in the writing and production of an original theatrical one act play that was performed in front of a full house audience.

At the Actors Studio Industry Showcase, aspiring actors eager to kickstart their careers and secure agents found the perfect opportunity at JDS. This Industry Showcase was a game-changer, propelling six out of eight actors confidently into the professional entertainment industry, a testament to the academy’s unwavering commitment to nurturing and launching new talent.

JDS’ eventful summer concluded with Mayor Zak Schwank’s commendation at the State of the City address in August, highlighting JDS Creative Academy and Diane and Scott Strand’s 15-year commitment to fostering growth, promoting inclusion, and enhancing accessibility within the community.

Moving into fall, the annual Haunted Studio fundraiser, themed “Haunted Hotel” collaborated with Life Stream Blood bank and helped save lives and showcased the creative talents of the Design, Build and Haunt class while raising scholarship funds when the community came out for thrills and chills. Notably, the Academy awarded over $10,000 in scholarships to a variety of students in 2023, made possible by the success of fundraisers, sponsorships, and the California Arts Council Creative Youth Development Grant received earlier in the year.

JDSCA’s Title-17 video production job-training program vendored with Inland Regional Center also continued its success. Through engagement with the program, participants contributed to the weekly micro news show, SOI Update, and the monthly magazine TV show, Spirit of Innovation. In 2023, four program participants secured Paid Internship Program opportunities in the community, marking a milestone in their journey toward achieving their career goals.

Facility expansion was also a key initiative in 2023, including a new suite, a conference room for writing classes, and an upgraded full kitchen, enhancing the capacity for all the events and programs held at JDS Studios.

The year will conclude with the Winter Showcase featuring a creative display highlighting the inventive styles created by the fashion design and backstage production class, the musical theater class’ presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and a screening of work from JDSCA’s debut filmmaking class.

Looking ahead to 2024, JDS Creative Academy celebrates their 10 year anniversary with plans to reframe its television show, Spirit of Innovation, to spotlight creative pursuits in its video production job-training day program. With a new focus on Arts across America, the show aligns with the nonprofits mission to create pathways for arts access for all and the development of curriculum models for nationwide replication. JDS Creative Academy Co-Founder Diane Strand, has a vision emphasizing building a community where creativity knows no bounds.

About JDS Creative Academy

JDS Creative Academy, based in Temecula, California, is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to inspiring, educating, and enhancing achievement in video production and workforce development. With a focus on visual, performing, and digital arts, JDS Creative Academy offers programs for diverse populations, fostering a creative and inclusive environment. For more information www.jdscreativeacademy.org JDS Studio 951-296-6715