Get Ready for an Epic December at Temeku Cinemas!

We’re thrilled to announce an exciting lineup of films and events that will make your December a month to remember!

December BIG SCREEN EVENTS you don’t want to miss!

1. The Twilight Saga: New Moon: December 1st & 2nd

Calling all Twilight fans! Brace yourselves for the second installment of this mesmerizing vampire romance. Join Bella, Edward, and Jacob on their enthralling journey! F

2. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: December 8th & 9th

Get into the holiday spirit with this hilarious Christmas comedy classic. Follow the misadventures of the Griswold family as they try to create the perfect Christmas!

3. Big Screen Premiere Event – Wonka: December 14th

Prepare to be transported into a world of pure imagination as Timothee Chalamet takes on the iconic role of Willy Wonka in this highly anticipated prequel. Discover the origins of everyone’s favorite chocolatier in a whimsical tale that will captivate audiences of all ages.

4. Back to the Future – Midnight Surge in Time: December 31st

Ring in the New Year like never before! Experience a midnight surge in time with Marty McFly and his trusty Flux Capacitor as you travel back to 1985 in this timeless sci-fi adventure. It’s a countdown you won’t want to miss!

DECEMBER MOVIES start out with a BEY!

1. RENAISSANCE: A film by BEYONCE: Opens December 1st

Queen Bey herself takes us on a mesmerizing journey through art, music, and culture in her latest visual masterpiece.

2. The Boy and the Heron: Opens December 8th

The legendary director Hayao Miyazaki’s unparalleled storytelling skills combined with breathtaking anime animation will leave you spellbound from start to finish.

3. Wonka: Opens December 15th

Follow young Willy Wonka on his whimsical journey through a world of pure imagination.

4. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Opens December 22nd

Dive into an underwater adventure with Jason Momoa reprising his role as the iconic superhero, Aquaman.

5. Migration – An Animated Movie: Opens December 22nd

Embark on an animated adventure like no other with Elizabeth Banks and Danny DeVito lending their voices to this heartwarming tale.

6. The Color Purple Remade: Opens Christmas Day

Experience an emotional rollercoaster with this powerful remake of the beloved classic.

7. Ferrari: Opens Christmas Day

Rev up your engines for this adrenaline-fueled biographical drama starring Patrick Dempsey.

8. Boys in the Boat: Opens Christmas Day

Based on Daniel James Brown’s best-selling book, and directed by George Clooney, it follows the journey of an underdog rowing team from the University of Washington as they strive for greatness during the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Mark your calendars and get ready to be transported away by these incredible movies and events coming your way in December!

Popcorn, Recline, and Movie! – Heidi Robertson