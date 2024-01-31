DigiFest Temecula Accepting Entries for Its International Digital-Arts Festival

In the vibrant city of Temecula, a digital arts festival takes center stage every spring – DigiFest Temecula. Far beyond your conventional film festival, DigiFest embraces a spectrum of digital mediums, providing a unique platform for artists worldwide to showcase their talents. From film to video, animation to gaming, graphic design to fine art, photography to music, and even podcasts, DigiFest encapsulates the essence of a diverse and dynamic creative celebration.

A Global Stage for Digital Creativity

DigiFest is not merely a showcase; it’s a spirited competition for students and professionals where entries undergo the judging process from industry experts. Judging panels are composed of luminaries from New York’s bustling creative scene to Hollywood’s film and television directors, actors, and animators; DigiFest ensures that your work is evaluated by the best in the business. Whether you are looking to embellish your IMDB, leverage the accolades to grow your profile and resume, or just confirm the excellence of your creative work, winning an acclaimed Digi Award, an Honorable Mention, or a People’s Choice will help gain the exposure you’re looking for to reach your creative goals.

Navigating the DigiFest Gateway

Entering DigiFest is easy with its low-cost entry fees. Visit www.digifesttemecula.org, hit the submit button, and follow the prompts to the FilmFreeway website. Alternatively, navigate directly to filmfreeway.com, search for DigiFest Temecula, and fill in the necessary details while uploading your digital project. For a step-by-step guide, the festival’s website features an informative video in the FAQ section.

A Legacy of Excellence and Expertise

Over the past eight years, JDS Creative Academy has curated a stellar lineup of talent for DigiFest Temecula. Previous guests have included an animation panel featuring Cartoon Network, MTV, and Nickelodeon experts; iconic voice artists such as Porky Pig’s Bob Bergen and Candi Milo of Dexter’s Laboratory; award-winning director Chris Nolan (I Kissed a Vampire, Adapt or Die) and A-list actor, screenwriter, executive producer Ryan O’Nan (Brooklyn Brothers Beat the Best, ABC’s Big Sky) sharing their wisdom to the creative tapestry of attendees and virtual ticket holders. As for the upcoming DigiFest event in April 2024, the suspense builds as the team is hard at work lining up the star-studded weekend. What iconic guests will be taking the DigiFest stage at JDS Studio? Stay tuned to find out! Save these dates: April 19, 20, 21, 2024.

A Global Gathering of Digital Visionaries

DigiFest’s allure extends globally, attracting submissions from around the world. The festival is a melting pot, welcoming seasoned professionals, emerging artists, and students. The addition of the Young Emerging Filmmaker Award highlights the festival’s commitment to nurturing young talent, emphasizing local high school participation from across the Temecula Valley.

Submission Deadlines: Act Fast!As the excitement builds for DigiFest Temecula 2024, aspiring digital artists must take note of the submission deadline. Don’t wait, since this opportunity offers a chance to secure a spot in this prestigious event. Early submissions have closed, but for those who need a bit more time, late submissions will be accepted until March 10, 2024, ensuring that no one misses the chance to showcase their creative brilliance on the global stage. Go to DigiFestTemecula.org and enter now!