Inaugural Oktoberfest on The Lake: A Celebration Like No Other

Get ready for a Bavarian bash like never before! On September 28th and 29th, Launch Pointe at Lake Elsinore transforms into a haven of frothy steins, lively music, and authentic German fare for the first-ever Oktoberfest on The Lake. This 21+ exclusive event promises a weekend of spirited festivities that will make you feel like you’ve been transported straight to Munich.

Picture this: the crisp autumn air carries the sounds of three lively oompah bands per day, their melodies weaving through the lakeside scenery. With a backdrop of shimmering waters and rolling hills, it’s the perfect setting to raise your beer stein and join in the traditional Bavarian cheers.

Located at Launch Pointe – 32040 Riverside Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 – this picturesque venue offers ample space to wander, mingle, and immerse yourself in the Oktoberfest experience. Whether you’re a seasoned beer aficionado or simply seeking a weekend of fun, Oktoberfest On The Lake welcomes all to indulge in the festivities.

But it’s not just about the beer (although there will be plenty of that!). Expect a mouthwatering array of German delicacies to tantalize your taste buds, from hearty bratwurst and sauerkraut to warm, soft pretzels just begging to be dipped in mustard.

To stay updated on all things Oktoberfest on The Lake, be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Visit www.leoktoberfest.org for tickets and more information. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this inaugural celebration on the shores of Lake Elsinore. Prost!