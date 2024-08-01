Join Us for the So-Cal Chef Open to Support Oak Grove Center

Oak Grove Center is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated So-Cal Chef Open Presented by Murrieta Hot Springs, set to take place on Monday, August 12th at Peltzer Winery in Temecula. This prestigious event has become a hallmark of culinary excellence and community support, drawing food enthusiasts and philanthropists alike to savor the finest dishes Southern California has to offer.

Over the years, the So-Cal Chef Open has featured a remarkable lineup of talented chefs and renowned restaurants. Past participants have included culinary masters such as Executive Chef Matthew Steffen of Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, Chef Nana Michelle Ann Montoya with Nana’s Tamales and Catering, and Executive Chefs Dylan Soro and Mario Amaral with Savage Chef Bar & Grill. Several past Chefs have been featured in lifestyle magazines, television and received coverage from influential food critics and bloggers. These chefs, along with many others, have showcased their exceptional skills and creativity, delighting attendees with an array of exquisite flavors.

This year promises to be no different. The event will feature an impressive roster of culinary artists ready to compete for the coveted Judge’s Pinnacle and People’s Choice Awards, providing an unforgettable evening of gourmet tastings, friendly competition, and community spirit.

Tickets are available online for $100. Given the event’s history of selling out quickly we encourage you to secure your spot early. Ticket holders will enjoy tapas style tastings, wine auction, beer and spirit samples, music, and more. The event begins at 6:30 PM. This is more than just an evening of exceptional cuisine; it is an opportunity to support the at-risk and special needs youth at Oak Grove Center. Funds raised will provide culinary vocational experience preparing youth for the “world of work” in the hospitality industry and make a profound difference in our community. The Winning Dessert from the Youth Dessert Competition judged by Chefs from Cork Fire Kitchen and Pechanga will be featured at the event.

Do not miss out on this extraordinary event! Join us for an evening of culinary excellence and support a great cause. To purchase your tickets, please visit https://oakgrovecenter.org/events/chefopen/.

For questions or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristi Piatkowski at KristiP@oakgrovecenter.org or call (951) 677-5599.