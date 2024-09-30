Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley Christmas Tree Lane: A Polar Express Adventure

This holiday season, Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley invites the community to hop aboard a magical journey at its Christmas Tree Lane: A Polar Express Adventure, running from November 1st to December 18th at Promenade Temecula.

Inspired by the beloved holiday classic, The Polar Express, this year’s Christmas Tree Lane promises a wonder-filled experience featuring an enchanting collection of beautifully adorned Christmas trees, each uniquely decorated to capture the imagination of visitors young and old. Some of the featured trees include “All Aboard! The Polar Express”, “Hot,Hot,Hot Chocolate “, “Believe in the Magic of Christmas “, “Next Stop,the North Pole!” and even a dazzling “Santa’s Workshop Playhouse.”

Along with the festively themed trees, the event will feature special activities throughout its run, including a grand opening ceremony, two chamber mixers hosted by the Temecula and Murrieta Chamber of Commerce, a Meet The Designers event, and the highly anticipated final tree raffle drawing.

The highlight of the event is the opportunity to win one of these magnificent trees through a raffle, with all proceeds going back to Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley programs which support low-income families, veterans, and seniors. Raffle tickets are available for just $1 each, 25 tickets for $20, or 60 tickets for $50. Purchases of 60 tickets for $50 will also receive a $20 coupon that can be used at the Habitat Design Center and two ReStores located in Temecula and Lake Elsinore.

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley works year-round to provide affordable housing solutions throughout the region. Beyond Christmas Tree Lane, the organization hosts a variety of events and operates two ReStores and one Design Center in southwest Riverside County. These locations offer more than just retail shopping, providing job opportunities, a way to repurpose gently used items, and a solution to reduce waste headed for local landfills. The Design Center also serves as a unique destination for holiday shopping, while the ReStores offer affordable home improvement solutions.

This holiday season, don’t miss the chance to be part of this magical community tradition and help Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley make a lasting impact on local families while celebrating the holiday spirit at Christmas Tree Lane: A Polar Express Adventure.

The Importance of Affordable Housing

Affordable housing is the foundation of a strong, thriving community. It allows individuals and families to live where they work, attend school, and build a future. It also plays a critical role in reducing homelessness and combating poverty.

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley is dedicated to providing affordable housing for low-income families, veterans, and seniors. Through the construction of new homes, the repair of existing homes, and advocating for policies that support affordable housing, the organization is making a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals.

Christmas Tree Lane is a vital fundraiser for Habitat’s mission. By attending the event or purchasing raffle tickets, you are helping to provide hope in our community.

How to Get Involved

There are many ways to get involved with Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley. You can volunteer, sponsor a tree, donate, or buy raffle tickets for Christmas Tree Lane: A Polar Express Adventure.

To learn more, visit the Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley website or call (951) 296-3362.

Support a Worthy Cause for the Holiday Season

Christmas Tree Lane is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season while supporting a worthy cause. By attending the event or purchasing raffle tickets, you can help Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley provide affordable housing to those who need it most. Step aboard, and let’s journey together toward making a difference!