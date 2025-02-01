DigiFest Temecula 2025 Calls on All Content Creators to Submit Their Digital Art!

DigiFest® Temecula 2025 is set to bring an exciting weekend of digital creativity and innovation to the heart of Southern California this April. The 9th annual event will take place April 25th, 26th, and 27th. DigiFest® Temecula is hosted by the local 501(c)3 nonprofit JDS Creative Academy, adhering to the organization’s mission of spreading the arts across America by offering an opportunity for digital artists and creators of all levels to showcase their work, network with industry professionals, and gain recognition for their talents. With an impressive lineup of categories and a commitment to supporting both emerging and seasoned artists, DigiFest® has become one of the region’s most anticipated events for the digital arts community.

The festival is open to professionals, amateurs, and students alike, acknowledging the diverse and vibrant talent pool that exists within the digital media space. Categories for submission include Short Film & Video (30 minutes or less), Graphic Design, Game Design, Music, Photography, Digital Art & Illustration, Podcasts, Website Design, 2D & 3D Animation & Stop Motion, Music Video, Acting, and Scriptwriting (30 pages or less). With such a wide array of categories, DigiFest® provides a platform for creators across multiple mediums to showcase their skills and reach new audiences. Content creators have the chance to win prestigious awards, such as a Digi, an Honorable Mention, and/or a People’s Choice, which help leverage their careers and expand their portfolio.

The deadline for submitting digital art is fast approaching, with all entries due by March 9th, 2025. Content creators are encouraged to get their submissions in early to ensure consideration for the festival. Selected submissions will be displayed throughout the festival and short film submissions will be considered for a special Saturday night screening.

Tickets for DigiFest® Temecula 2025 will go on sale starting March 1st, with options for both general admission and exclusive VIP experiences. VIP ticket holders will enjoy special perks, giving them a more immersive festival experience. Attendees can expect a full lineup of screenings, workshops, live performances, screenings and more throughout the weekend, making it an exciting and dynamic celebration of digital art.

DigiFest® is also pleased to announce that they will be revealing a variety of speakers and musical performers in the coming weeks. With a history of attracting notable professionals from the digital and creative industries, this year’s event is expected to feature a compelling mix of thought leaders, award-winning creators, and rising stars. Festival-goers will have the chance to hear firsthand from the experts shaping the future of digital media.

For those interested in getting involved, sponsorship opportunities are available. JDS Creative Academy invites local businesses and organizations to support DigiFest® Temecula 2025 by sponsoring with monetary donations and in-kind goods and services, as well as entering their marketing content into the competition. Sponsorships provide businesses with social media coverage, marketing exposure, and a chance to enter their own creative work for a Digi Award. Sponsors receive one free entry, allowing them to gain authority in their business while showcasing their products and services directly to a diverse and engaged creative audience.

With its strong emphasis on community, creativity, and collaboration, DigiFest® Temecula 2025 promises to be an unforgettable event. Whether you’re a content creator looking to showcase your work or an attendee eager to experience the best of digital arts and entertainment, this year’s festival is not to be missed. Stay tuned to JDS Creative Academy’s and DigiFest®’s social media channels for more information, including updates on speakers, performers, and more. Mark your calendars for April 25th, 26th, and 27th, and prepare for the excitement and creativity at DigiFest® Temecula 2025!

About JDS Creative Academy

JDS Creative Academy is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization based in Temecula, California, and hosts DigiFest® Temecula. The organization is dedicated to inspiring, educating, and enhancing achievement in video production and workforce development. With a focus on visual, performing, and digital arts, JDS Creative Academy offers programs for youth, teens, adults, and mainstream and special needs populations to foster an inclusive environment. For more information, visit www.jdscreativeacademy.org or call JDS Studio at (951) 296-6715.