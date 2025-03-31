Celebrate Digital Creation at DigiFest® Temecula 2025

JDS Creative Academy’s premiere signature event, DigiFest® Temecula, is back and better than ever! The multimedia festival, now in its 9th year, pushes the boundaries of digital creation. The event takes place over the course of three days on April 25th, 26th, and 27th. The weekend will be filled with engaging presentations from industry professionals, live music, and fine & digital art content exhibits by creators who submitted to DigiFest® & the DigiFest® competition.

DigiFest® Temecula has an incredible lineup of industry professionals who will share their experience and expertise in their respective fields.

Friday Night Keynote – Juliet Landau : Actress best known for her role as Drusilla on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

: Actress best known for her role as Drusilla on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Saturday Keynote – Denice Duff : Subspecies Actress, Director, Photographer, and Entrepreneur on the Fortune 500 as the fastest-growing cosmetic company.

: Subspecies Actress, Director, Photographer, and Entrepreneur on the Fortune 500 as the fastest-growing cosmetic company. Sunday Keynote – Jorge Gutierrez : Acclaimed Director, Artist, and Co-writer of The Book of Life.

: Acclaimed Director, Artist, and Co-writer of The Book of Life. Other weekend speakers include: Jay Kogen, Allie Bloyd, Steve Rohr, David Fagan, Kari Michealson, Dannela Burnett, Martin Pearson, Deverill Weekes, and others to be announced.

Weekend Entertainment includes the Friday night after party with all-girl band, Flem, the Saturday night film, video, and animation Screenings, and the Sunday evening awards celebration includes a networking cashbar cocktail hour with singer-songwriter, Jexzi, followed by the highly anticipated Digi Awards where submitted competition entries find out if they won an acclaimed Digi, an Honorable Mention, and/or a People’s Choice Award!

We are very excited to announce that, along with our DigiFest® Blue Carpet walk, there will be a Red Carpet walk with the Los Angeles Tribune and the San Diego Weekly! With all these activities and events, there is something for everyone.

Tickets for DigiFest® Temecula are on sale now, with multiple options to fit every attendee’s needs. For the most immersive experience, go VIP! For only $199, you will receive the ultimate all-access pass. This includes two VIP-only exclusive presentations, one-on-one time with the presenters, a drink ticket per event, a Saturday lunch ticket, and a DigiFest® swag bag. The VIP option offers the most bang for your buck and ensures you experience all that DigiFest® has to offer! There are also All-Access Three Day passes, individual event tickets, and student discount options available. Check out the website for more details!

Don’t miss out on this spectacular and unique event! It will be an exciting weekend of networking, entertainment, and celebration of creative digital art! Visit digifesttemecula.org to purchase tickets and learn more about the event.

About JDS Creative Academy JDS Creative Academy (JDSCA) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization based in Temecula, California, and hosts DigiFest® Temecula. The event is an international award-winning festival founded in 2017 by Diane Strand, executive director and founder of the nonprofit. JDSCA is dedicated to inspiring, educating, and enhancing achievement in video production and workforce development. With a focus on visual, performing, and digital arts, JDS Creative Academy offers programs for youth, teens, adults, mainstream, and special needs populations to foster an inclusive, creative environment. For more information, visit www.jdscreativeacademy.org or call JDS Studio at (951) 296-6715.