Rock the Oaks 2025: A Night of Music, Laughter, and Community Impact

Get ready for an unforgettable evening as Rock the Oaks returns on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the scenic Wilson Creek Winery in Temecula. With two showtimes at 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM, this vibrant benefit concert promises a dynamic blend of pop, country, classic rock, gospel, and Broadway tunes, all interwoven with delightful comic relief.

More than just a musical showcase, Rock the Oaks is a heartfelt initiative supporting the Arts and Autism Programs at Oak Grove Center—a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of at-risk and special needs youth in our community. As Gwyn Sanborn, the event’s producer and Oak Grove Center’s Performing Arts Director, aptly puts it, “This is a great way to support our community AND the kids of Oak Grove Center.”

The concert features performances by some of the valley’s most talented artists, backed by the professional house band, The Ranch Rockers. Attendees can expect a high-energy show that not only entertains but also makes a meaningful difference in the lives of local children.

Tickets are now available at rocktheoaks.org. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a night of exceptional entertainment while contributing to a noble cause.

For more information on how to attend or become a sponsor, please visit rocktheoaks.org.

Let’s come together to make a difference—one song at a time.