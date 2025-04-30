JDS Creative Academy Inspires with Spring Showcase, Summer Camp, and More

JDS Creative Academy is ready for another exhilarating season of creativity, innovation, and learning. The nonprofit is gearing up for its highly anticipated visual and performing arts spring showcase, its one-of-a-kind summer camp experience, and teasing its upcoming fall creative visual, performing, and digital arts classes – providing everyone with programs and opportunities that appeal to all interests.

Join JDS Creative Academy on May 17th and 18th as they raise the curtain on their Spring Showcase with their musical theater production of Aladdin Jr. See how these talented students, along with the backstage production class, bring the fictional city of Agrabah and all of its flying carpet magic to life. Then, after the Sunday performance, stick around for a special screening by JDS Creative Academy’s filmmaking students. Doors open on Saturday, May 17th at 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday, May 19th at 2:00 p.m. Admission is free, and donations are welcomed. Reservations are required, so secure your spot at https://jdscreative.org/showcase-rsvp. Everyone will enjoy this family fun community theatrical production of this iconic Disney film, being directed by Scott Strand, the JDS Actors Studio Master Acting Coach.

Then, in June, JDS Creative Academy shifts its focus to another creative staple of the nonprofit: a fun, hands-on summer camp experience where Campers of all ages 10 and up learn the ins and outs of backstage production and see their hard work culminate in a riveting live theater performance. Campers will write their own script, design the sets, props, and costumes, and perform their script-to-stage creation in front of an audience. The summer camp will take place Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Campers are required to bring their lunch and will be provided an afternoon snack and beverage which they’ll have a hand in preparing. The fun starts June 16th and goes through June 27th. Scholarships are available. There are only 20 summer camp spots, so be sure to sign up now at https://jdscreativeacademy.org/jdssummercamp/.

Plus, fall classes will be back in session beginning the week of August 25th. JDS Creative Academy offers a variety of carefully tailored courses bound to help you get the creative juices flowing. From scriptwriting and filmmaking to backstage production musical theater, and the iconic Haunted Studio, the nonprofit ensures that there are options for everyone. The scriptwriting class will be taught virtually but will still be just as hands-on and fun. In addition, our year-round acting classes through JDS Actors Studio have open enrollment, and those interested can try out a class for free, to guarantee it’s the right fit for them. Let’s all Get Creative.