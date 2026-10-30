At-Will Employment Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Means

California employers: Just because you can terminate an employee doesn’t mean you should.
By Liz Cahue | CEO, Cahue Enterprises HR Consulting, Inc.
“California is an at-will employment state. I can fire anyone, anytime, for any reason.”
If you’ve ever made that statement as a business owner or manager, you may be operating under one of the most dangerous misconceptions in employment management.
At-will employment is not a free pass to make reckless decisions.
Under California Labor Code Section 2922, employment without a specified term is generally presumed to be at-will. Employers may terminate employment without establishing just cause, provided the decision does not violate applicable laws or contractual obligations.
But here’s what many employers overlook: Having the authority to terminate someone does not automatically make the decision lawful, defensible, or smart.
The Termination That Becomes a Lawsuit
Imagine this scenario.
An employee has been underperforming for months. Management is frustrated. The supervisor decides enough is enough and terminates the employee.
Sounds reasonable, right?
Now consider this: Two weeks earlier, that employee complained about unpaid overtime. There are no written warnings, no performance evaluations, and no documentation showing when management first identified the concerns.
Suddenly, what management considers a performance-based termination may become a retaliation claim.
The employer insists, “We fired the employee for poor performance.”
The employee responds, “They fired me because I complained.”
Now ask yourself: What evidence does the company have to support its explanation?
Your Management Decisions Are Your Liability
Too many employers confuse being in charge with being protected.
A supervisor dislikes an employee’s attitude. An employee requests medical leave. Someone reports harassment. Another questions their paycheck.
These situations require judgment, not emotional reactions.
California law protects employees against unlawful discrimination and retaliation, including retaliation for certain workplace complaints and protected activities.
An employer can have legitimate concerns about an employee’s performance and still create unnecessary legal exposure by mishandling the termination.
Your frustration is not a substitute for sound business judgment.
Documentation Isn’t Optional to Good Leadership
While progressive discipline is not universally required for at-will employees, consistent documentation is one of the strongest tools available to employers.
Performance concerns, attendance issues, coaching conversations, and disciplinary actions should be documented accurately and contemporaneously.
Not after a complaint. Not after a termination. And certainly not after receiving a demand letter.
Documentation doesn’t guarantee protection from litigation. It helps establish the facts behind a decision.
Before You Say “You’re Fired”
- Is the reason legitimate and unrelated to protected activity?
- Have we handled similar situations consistently?
- Can we support our decision with credible facts?
If you cannot confidently answer those questions, reconsider the process before moving forward.
At-will employment gives you flexibility. It does not eliminate accountability.
The most expensive HR mistakes often begin with someone saying, “I thought I could.”
Experience Matters.
Elizabeth Cahue is CEO of Cahue Enterprises HR Consulting, Inc., celebrating 10 years of serving California employers through strategic HR consulting, compliance, and executive advisory services.
CahueEnterprises.com | 951-760-2870
- At-Will Employment Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Means - October 30, 2026