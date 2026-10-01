- Business, Better Together: More Than a Tagline - October 1, 2026
- A Name That Fits Who We Have Become - August 31, 2026
- It’s OK to Ask for Help - July 31, 2026
Last month, we introduced a new name for our organization: The Chamber of Southwest Riverside County.
The name changed, but perhaps the more important story is what it represents.
Our vision for this Chamber is to become a more collaborative organization—one that brings businesses, cities, organizations, and leaders together around a simple idea:
We can accomplish more together than we ever will apart.
That’s what Business, Better Together means to us.
Southwest Riverside County isn’t a collection of isolated economies. Our employees live in one community and work in another. Our customers cross city limits every day. Businesses throughout the region share many of the same challenges involving workforce, transportation, housing, regulations, and economic uncertainty.
Our opportunities are shared, too.
When a new employer comes to Southwest Riverside County, our entire region can benefit. When an entrepreneur succeeds, jobs are created. When our cities prosper, businesses prosper. And when local businesses grow, they reinvest in the communities we all call home.
That’s why our new regional identity isn’t about drawing a bigger circle around ourselves.
It’s about building a bigger table.
We want to collaborate with other chambers of commerce, cities, educational institutions, nonprofits, and community partners throughout Southwest Riverside County. Each brings different strengths, relationships, and ideas to that table.
Most importantly, we want every business in our region to know there is a place for them.
Whether you employ two people or two thousand, whether you’ve been in business for generations or opened your doors last week, we want to help you make connections, find resources, advocate for a stronger business climate, and discover opportunities to succeed.
We aren’t interested in who gets the credit.
We’re interested in what we can accomplish together.
Our region has tremendous potential. Unlocking it will require us to think beyond boundaries, strengthen partnerships, and recognize that another community’s success doesn’t diminish our own.
It strengthens all of us.
That’s the kind of Chamber we intend to be.
And one belief that will guide what comes next:
Business, Better Together.