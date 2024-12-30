Infinium HR, Insights After 10 Years in Business

It’s been 10 years this January since I founded Infinium HR and 6 years since we launched our sister company Infinium Staffing. After these last 10 years of working with hundreds of businesses and employees, I’ve learned this key factor: Business is, and always will be about people.

I’ve enjoyed 30 years now in the human resources ndustry, 25 of those years as a business owner, I have gained more insight into people than most business owners ever have the opportunity to experience. I can tell you that if you are a business owner and not focused intently and deliberately on creating a great culture in your workplace, you are leaving something of more value than money on the table.

Sure, you can make a living running any business, with or without a focus on culture and people, but there is so much more to success than your P&L will demonstrate. You gain so much more from helping others succeed as they help your business grow, your definition of success will be expanded beyond just money and profit.

A great workplace culture is one where employees feel valued, supported, and motivated, fostering collaboration, trust, and a shared commitment to success.

There is a method to building a strong culture, but it must come from the heart. You really need to appreciate your team as individuals, each with lives of their own outside work. When you exemplify servant leadership that can be felt by your team, it will reverberate to your customers as well.

A great culture starts with empathy, selflessness and understanding that when you treat your team like the greatest asset you have, they will surely give you more then you bargain for. Ask yourself, do you want a group of just employees, or a team that is connected and unified toward a common goal?

Every business owner experiences the ups and downs of business, but when you have people that care as much as you do about the success of the business, you can weather the storms more effectively. If you are struggling with growth, or customer service issues, or maybe your turnover rate is higher than it should be, maybe it’s time you look deeper into your current culture and begin to create a more positive, team-oriented workplace culture in your business.

This doesn’t happen by chance; it’s built through intentional actions and ongoing commitment to be better, and it starts with you, the business owner. By identifying your current culture, developing targeted strategies, and encouraging behaviors that reflect your values, you can create an environment where employees thrive and your business flourishes. Start today and watch how the right culture transforms your workplace into a hub of innovation, collaboration, and success.