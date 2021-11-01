Join Us in Keeping Menifee Clean! Drop Off Your Bulky Items for Free November 13

Menifee residents can off-load bulky items such as couches and electronic waste at two locations on Saturday, November 13, as the City hosts its second Bulky Item Drop-off. This helpful city service is provided at no charge to residents. Bulky Item Drop-off sites will be located at: Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC) main parking lot, 28237 La Piedra Rd., Sun City Civic Association (SCCA) parking lot, 26850 Sun City Blvd. Drop-off bins will be available from 8 a.m. to noon, or until bins are full. Participants will be required to provide proof of residence and unload their items and materials into bins.

Items that are accepted at this event include recycling (bottles and aluminum), furniture, mattresses, appliances, lumber (cut to 4-foot pieces), refrigerators, water heaters, air conditioners, and other bulky items. Electronic waste will be collected at the MSJC site only.

Unacceptable items include commercial waste, tires, hazardous waste, chemicals, sharp items, paint, empty drums, motor oil, anti-freeze, and large items such as car bodies or car parts. Please visit www.rcwaste.org to find the nearest drop-off for these items or visit www.cityofmenifee.us/solidwasteandrecycling to use the Recycle Wizard Tool.

Residents unable to participate in the Bulky Item Drop-Off may take advantage of Waste Management’s bulky item pick-ups; customers are allowed up to four free pick-ups annually. To schedule a pick-up, contact Waste Management Customer Service at (800) 423-9986. For more information about Bulky Item Drop-Off, contact Community Services at (951) 723-3880 or via email at communityservices@cityofmenifee.us.

This Bulky Item Drop-off event is offered in partnership by the City of Menifee, Waste Management, MSJC, Sun City Civic Association, and the Western Riverside Council of Governments (WRCOG), which is offering a free used-oil collection kit at the MSJC site.

