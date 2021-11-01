Southwest Healthcare System Breaks Ground on Rancho Springs Campus and Inland Valley Campus Expansion and Renovation

Southwest Riverside County, CA, October 7, 2021 – Southwest Healthcare System’s Rancho Springs Medical Center Campus in Murrieta and Inland Valley Medical Center Campus in Wildomar broke ground today on significant expansion and renovation plans. The facility master plan, comprising both Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center, will total more than $400 million, the largest expansion investment to date committed by parent company Universal Health Services, a perennial Fortune 500 company.

The expansion and renovation at Rancho Springs will focus on Women’s and Children’s Services with the aim of establishing, in conjunction with Rady Children’s San Diego, the first pediatric inpatient unit in the region. Inland Valley will feature a seven-story tower with a continuation of award-winning services of bariatric weight-loss surgery, the total joint program for hip, knee, and shoulder replacement, as well as surgical services for spine and the region’s only Level II American College of Surgeons (ACS) Verified Trauma Center.

Both campuses will be equipped with modern, private state-of-the-art patient rooms, installation of leading-edge clinical technologies for minimally invasive procedures and advanced therapies, and globally sustainable infrastructure enhancements including energy-efficient LED fixtures and solar panels. The project is currently anticipated to be completed in phases over the course of the next two to five years, with particular focus to ensure that the facilities remain open for patient care with minimal disruption.

“This is an historic day for Southwest Healthcare System and the communities we serve,” stated Jared Giles, CEO of Southwest Healthcare System. “The hospital campus at Inland Valley will be transformed into one of the largest healthcare facilities in the region and Rancho Springs is excited to continue our amazing relationship with Rady Children’s Hospital, San Diego. We are proud to be able to elevate the delivery of care that will benefit generations to come.”

Southwest Healthcare System is one of the largest employers in Southwest Riverside County with more than 1,600 team members. This comprehensive project is expected to create over 1,000 design and construction jobs, as well as hundreds of new hospital jobs including nurses, therapists, technicians, and housekeeping, once all new patient care areas are open.

About Southwest Healthcare System

Southwest Healthcare System currently services on average per year 100,000 patients through its emergency departments, delivers more than 3,000 babies, admits more than 16,000 patients, and performs more than 9,000 surgeries per year. www.swhealthcaresystem.com

About Rancho Springs Medical Center Campus

Southwest Healthcare System – Rancho Springs, awarded the Blue Distinction for Outstanding Maternity Care, features the largest Family Birth Center in the region, including a Rady Children’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The only hospital in SW Riverside County to offer pediatric ER Services from Rady Emergency Physicians for children 14 years and younger, Rancho Springs is also an Advanced Certified Primary Stroke Center, as well as the region’s first facility to perform virtually no-scar single-site procedures using the da Vinci® Robotic Surgical System.

www.ranchospringsmedcenter.com

About Inland Valley Medical Center Campus

Southwest Healthcare System – Inland Valley is the only hospital in the region to offer Level II Trauma Services, an Advanced Certified Primary Stroke Center, Total Joint Center with advanced certification from the Joint Commission for hip and knee surgery, as well core certification for shoulder surgery, Spine Services certified by The Joint Commission. Inland Valley is a nationally recognized center for weight-loss surgery by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program and was awarded the Blue Distinction for outstanding bariatric surgical services. www.inlandvalleymedcenter.com

About Universal Health Services

One of the nation’s largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues were $11.6 billion in 2020. In 2021, UHS was again recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune; ranked #270 on the Fortune 500; and listed #307 on Forbes’ list of America’s Largest Public Companies.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was 40 years ago, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has more than 89,000 employees and through its subsidiaries currently operates 26 acute care hospitals, 335 behavioral health facilities, 39 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network, and various related services located in 39 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: www.uhs.com