Christmas Time is Here, Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley’s Christmas Tree Lane is Open

The Christmas season is officially upon us. When the Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley (Habitat) Christmas Tree Lane display goes up at Promenade Temecula, Christmas time is here. Since 2006, Habitat’s signature event, Christmas Tree Lane is known as a symbol of hope beauty and joy in the Temecula Valley. Housing prices continue to rise nationwide, but Riverside County is being hit especially hard. As an advocate for affordable housing,

Habitat looks for solutions to fund housing opportunities in the Valley; Christmas Tree Lane is a unique opportunity that is inclusive to all with tree raffle tickets starting at just $1. For only $1 per ticket, all who enter the Christmas Tree Lane raffle have the opportunity to win a professionally designed themed-tree.

“This year’s trees are visually one of the most outstanding displays that have ever been arranged for the event. We are blessed to partner with Promenade Temecula and be placed in a prominent location this year. We can’t wait to see the faces of wonder as people walk through,” shared Jackie Steed, Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley board member and Christmas Tree Lane chairperson.

Thanks to our designers, we have some of the most unique tree designs that we have ever had. The designers are truly the magic behind what the community experiences. Serving a population of over 600,000 people, Habitat is dependent on the generosity of the community in the giving of their time and resources. In addition to events, such as Christmas Tree Lane, throughout the year, Habitat has two ReStores and one Design Center in southwest Riverside County.

While the stores are retails storefronts, they also serve as a program, providing jobs, a place to repurpose gently used items and reduce items that would otherwise end up in our local landfills. The Design Center provides a resource for holiday shopping, while the ReStores serve as low-cost home improvement solutions.

This year, 27 local businesses have sponsored professionally decorated Christmas trees and a playhouse. The community is invited to enjoy the splendor of these trees and enter the raffle. Children visiting the event will receive a Santa Letter Writing Kit. A mailbox for, “Letters to Santa,” sits just outside the exhibit.

Ticket purchasers may win a decorated tree in one of 26 separate raffles, but ticket sales serve an even greater purpose. All proceeds from the raffle support Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley programs; the trees offer hope to the families that benefit from Habitat’s resources.

From November 6 until December 17, the Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley Christmas Tree Lane event will remain open for raffle ticket sales. The winter wonderland of trees are located downstairs outside of JC Penney.

There is no charge to enter either exhibit. Tickets can also be purchased at HabitatIV.org/Christmas. Final event drawings will take place on December 17th at 6:00 p.m. in-person at Promenade Temecula and virtually on Facebook Live.

Tickets are $1 each • 25 tickets for $20 OR 60 tickets for $50 – PLUS a $20 OFF ReStore Design Center coupon.