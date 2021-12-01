New Interfaith Council Officers Elected

The Interfaith Council of Murrieta & Temecula Valley at a recent monthly meeting elected its officers for the coming year. Those elected as co-chairs were Lina Akari, member of the Islamic Center of Temecula Valley, and Beth Schweighofer of Hospice of the Valleys as treasurer, Jim Willis of Center for Spiritual Living of the Temecula Valley and as secretary, Marti Treckman of Grace Presbyterian Church, Temecula.

Appreciation for her dedicated service was given to outgoing officer Emmy Slusser, member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Temecula Stake. She has served for the past two years as co-chair.

The Interfaith Council sponsors several major events during the year, including the annual Night of Music each spring, and the annual Night of Gratitude on the Sunday night before Thanksgiving, this year to be presented virtually. The Council also has established a Humanitarian Award to honor an individual or organization that exemplifies the objectives of the Interfaith Council, especially cooperation, equity, unity, respect, compassion, dignity, human rights, and justice, which are only a few of the virtues and requirements of a peaceful and just society.

The Council presents outstanding speakers periodically at the Temecula Public Library and cooperates among its members to help each other with their events that benefit the community.

The Interfaith Council meets monthly (except July and August) to plan its events and to hear members or other people of the spiritual community speak about their faith or their local humanitarian projects. The meetings are hosted by Miller-Jones Mortuary and are held at their location at 26855 Jefferson Ave. Murrieta.

New members are welcome to attend the meetings, which are held from noon to 1:30 pm on the second Tuesday of the month. To be added to the mailing list or for more information, please contact the secretary at 951-698-6116 or martimusician@verizon.net.