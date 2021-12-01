GOScH Ford Temecula Opens Annual Scholarship Submissions for Local High School Seniors

Students in Temecula and Murrieta school districts can apply for one of 50 Local Scholarship Awards now through March 31, 2022

Class of 2022: GOScH Ford Temecula is now accepting applications from Temecula and Murrieta high school seniors for their 4th Annual Local Scholarship Awards, part of GOScH Ford Temecula’s Education First program. This year, 50 local students will be awarded a $1,000 college scholarship, helping to further their education after graduation and invest in their futures. Since starting the scholarship program four years ago, GOScH Ford Temecula has awarded $159,000 to local high school seniors. Applications will remain open from now until March 31, 2022.

“The purpose of our scholarship program continues to focus on providing opportunities for the next generation of professionals in our community to thrive through higher education,” said Jason Noble, General Manager of GOScH Ford Temecula. “Setting students up for success by assisting in their education beyond high school, regardless of GPA, is just one of the ways we invest in the communities we serve.”

The Local Scholarship Awards is one of three educationally based programs designed to benefit teachers and students in the community.

Scholarship Process

Eligible applicants must first create a one-to-two-minute video explaining how they are putting education first and why they deserve to win a $1,000 scholarship from GOScH Ford Temecula then upload to a video sharing platform (ex: YouTube or Vimeo).

Each student must complete an application online at https://goschfordeducationfirst.com/local-scholarship-awards/ before March 31, 2022 to be considered for one of the fifty (50) scholarships.

After March 31, 2022, a panel of community judges will review all submissions and select the 50 winners based on a variety of categories. The winners will be notified in April 2022 by email with their invitation to the awards ceremony.

All scholarship winners will be entered into a lottery and one winner will be presented with an additional $3,000 scholarship ($4,000 total).

For more information on the Local Scholarship Awards and other Education First programs, please visit goschfordeducationfirst.com.

GOScH Ford has been serving the valley for more than 50 years, and GOScH Ford Temecula has been serving Temecula and its surrounding areas for more than 25 years. They are a new and used Ford dealership located in the Temecula Valley Auto Mall. For more information on GOScH Ford Temecula, visit their website at www.goschfordtemecula.com. You can also find GOScH Ford Temecula on Facebook at www.facebook.com/goschfordtemecula.