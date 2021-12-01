Economic Development Coalition Hires Executive Director

Award-winning economic development veteran to bring new direction to the regional economic development organization

Temecula – The Economic Development Coalition has hired long-time Idaho economic leader Connie Stopher as its new executive director after an extensive nationwide search. Stopher had been the Executive Director of Southern Idaho Economic Development, based in Twin Falls, prior to taking the top spot with the Coalition.

“As soon we met Connie, we knew she had that special Economic Development Sauce that we need here in Southwest Riverside County,” said Diane Strand, the Executive EDC Board Member and Search Committee Chair in announcing Stopher’s hiring. “She will be a dynamo for our region.”

Stopher will have an opportunity to provide direction on where to take the Coalition, which has served as a marketing organization in Southwest Riverside County for more than two decades. Comprised of member cities, tribes and local businesses, the Economic Coalition’s mission is to leverage the region’s competitive advantage, attracting business, and supporting a high quality of life.

“I am incredibly honored to have been chosen for this position and to have the opportunity to further the Economic Development Coalition’s mission. Between the assets and resources in the region, there is an immense amount of potential to be found and I cannot wait to get started,” said Stopher.

Stopher brings an extensive background in economic development with her to Southwest Riverside County. As Executive Director of Southern Idaho Economic Development, SIED, she developed and launched a new talent recruitment campaign, completed an organizational merger that added new staff and regional services, expanded the regional footprint of her organization, increased membership, launched a digital marketing campaign to reach target industries – including an award-winning virtual business recruitment tour.

Prior to her time at the SIED, she served as the Executive Director of the South Coast Development Council (SCDC), a regional non-profit economic development organization for the communities along Oregon’s South Coast.

Stopher holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree from Idaho State University in public administration with an emphasis in state and local government, and non-profit organizations from Idaho State University.